St. Benilde completes NCAA volleyball season sweep

Led by Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go, St. Benilde dethrones Arellano to claim the NCAA women’s volleyball championship

MANILA, Philippines – College of Saint Benilde emerged as NCAA’s new volleyball queens.

St. Benilde completed a perfect NCAA season as the Lady Blazers hacked out a 26-24, 25-12, 25-9 triumph over the Arellano Lady Chiefs in Game 2 of the women’s volleyball finals on Friday, July 22, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Blazers went undefeated in 11 matches, only losing one set the entire season, to dethrone the Lady Chiefs.

Gayle Pascual unloaded 14 points, including 3 blocks and a service ace, to capture the Finals MVP honors. She also tallied 17 points in Benilde’s Game 1 victory.

“I trust the girls,” St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee said in Filipino. “The girls are hardworking. I saw their abilities even before, since I’ve been with them for a time.”

Jade Gentapa contributed 11 points and 10 digs, while Cristy Ondangan also had 3 blocks for a 10-point outing for the Lady Blazers.

Season MVP Mycah Go had 8 points, capped by the championship-clinching service ace, to go with 15 digs and 4 receptions as Benilde captured their second league championship.

Michelle Gamit also added 7 points, including 3 blocks, while Cloanne Mondoñedo, who provided the Lady Blazers stability all-season long, tossed in 15 excellent sets to go with 3 points.

The loss ended the Lady Chiefs’ reign that started in 2017, where the Legarda-based squad won three titles during that run.

Pau de Guzman led Arellano with 10 points, while Charmina Diño added 6 kills, 10 receptions, and 9 digs.

In their final game for the Lady Chiefs, Carla Donato had 6 points while Cess Bello, bothered by swelling knees all-season long, scored a point.

“I saw that they really gave their best,” Arellano coach Obet Javier said in Filipino. “I’m proud of what we achieved this season.

Earlier, Kat Santos of San Sebastian took home the Rookie of the Year plum in the awards ceremony prior to Game 2.

Go and Jose Rizal University’s Dolly Verzosa were the 1st and 2nd Best Outside Spiker awardees, respectively, while San Sebastian’s Reyann Cañete was named the Best Opposite Spiker.

The 1st and 2nd Best Middle Blocker honors went to Lyceum’s Zonxi Dahab and Mapua’s Nicole Ong.

Lyceum’s Venice Puzon claimed the Best Setter award while Best Libero honors went to Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Alex Salvaloza. – Rappler.com