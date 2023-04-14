Benilde cops back-to-back NCAA volleyball crowns

BACK TO BACK. The CSB Lady Blazers celebrate another championship run.

The CSB Lady Blazers prove they’re still the queens of NCAA women’s volleyball after sweeping Lyceum in the finals

MANILA, Philippines – College of Saint Benilde (CSB) remains unmatched in NCAA women’s volleyball.

The CSB Lady Blazers captured their second straight championship after making short work of the Lyceum Lady Pirates, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20, in Game 2 of the Season 98 title series on Friday, April 14, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Despite all the challenges – including the loss of last year’s MVP Mycah Go to a knee injury weeks before the start of the season – the Lady Blazers annexed their third title overall, extending their remarkable winning streak to 29 dating back to the 2020 season.

“The competition was tough, everyone improved,” said Benilde coach Jerry Yee. “I’m happy that we still got it.”

Finals MVP Jade Gentapa, who also won the 2nd Best Outside Spiker award, delivered 13 kills and 11 digs.

Gayle Pascual, the newly minted Best Opposite Spiker, likewise starred for the Lady Blazers with 15 points on 14-of-32 spikes.

Benilde captain Cloanne Mondoñedo had 23 excellent sets, while Zam Nolasco logged all of her team’s 3 blocks.

Johna Dolorito had 11 points and 9 receptions, while Joan Doguna added 9 points and 6 digs for the Lady Pirates. Two-time Best Setter Venice Puzon had 12 excellent sets.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help’s Mary Rhose Dapol captured the season MVP award after leading the Lady Altas back to the Final Four.

The high-flying outside spiker has also become the first MVP from Perpetual since Honey Royse Tubino clinched both the season and Finals MVP plums in Season 89.

Dapol also copped the 1st Best Outside Spiker award, while teammate Shaila Omipon was named the Rookie of the Year.

Other winners include Arellano’s Trina Abay (1st Best Middle Blocker), Lyceum’s Jaja Tulang (2nd Best Middle Blocker), and Perpetual’s Marian Andal (Best Libero).

Men’s finals: San Beda forces do-or-die vs Perpetual

San Beda snapped Perpetual’s 32-game winning streak with a stunning 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-23, 15-11 victory, sending the NCAA men’s volleyball finals series to a rubber match.

The Red Spikers overcame season MVP Louie Ramirez’s 32-point explosion to hand the three-peat seeking Altas their first loss since February 16, 2018.

Game 3 is on Sunday also in San Juan

Ralph Cabalsa had 19 points and 7 digs, Kenrod Umali also scored 19 points to go along with 10 receptions while setter Jerome Lopez tossed in 33 excellent sets and fired 2 service aces for San Beda.

Ramirez, who had team-highs 4 blocks and 4 service aces and collected 5 digs, valiantly battled cramps and tried to tow Perpetual to a perfect season before falling short.

The Red Spikers, whose previous finals stint ended up in a loss to the Altas in 2012, hope to go all the way this time to bag their first-ever championship.

San Beda will make its first Game 3 appearance since losing to Letran in the 2009 finals, where its current coach Ariel dela Cruz was part of the champion squad.

“I told them we really have to work,” said Dela Cruz.

Lorenz Calayag had 3 blocks for a 15-point outing while Justine Santos added 12 points, including 4 blocks, for the Red Spikers.

Joshua Zareno was the other Perpetual player in double digits with 10 points.

Meanwhile, other men’s individual award winners include Perpetual’s Vince Himzon (Rookie of the Year and 1st Best Middle Blocker), Joshua Zareno (Best Opposite Spiker) and Bhim Diones (Best Libero), Mapua’s Barbie San Andres and Emilio Aguinaldo College’s Joshua Ramilo (Best Outside Spikers), Arellano’s Jethro Cabillan (Best Middle Blocker) and Adrian Villados (Best Setter). – Rappler.com