‘Nervous’ rookie coach Sean Chambers glad Tamaraws hit early stride 

Former PBA import Sean Chambers admits he initially wondered if he’s cut out for coaching, but if the preseason is any indication, the new FEU coach seems to be on the right track

MANILA, Philippines – After a challenging UAAP season compounded by injuries, the FEU Tamaraws have taken early steps to bounce back.

Now under coach Sean Chambers, the Tamaraws felt a resurgence of hope and strengthened spirit with their new system, which quickly saw them finish third in the recent FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

“There are big changes especially when we train, because coach Sean – although I didn’t get to watch how he played in the past – we were always told that he brings 110 percent every time he steps on the court,” veteran FEU guard Royce Alforque said in Filipino.

“So during training, we always start with a high level of intensity, and it helps each one of us get better in defense and offense.”

With the Tamaraws’ gradual progress, Chambers believes the team is beginning to blend together under his system.

“We’re doing a great job at executing our offense, implementing parts of the triangle [offense], and getting high-quality shots every time we come down the court,” said Chambers.

“I think… this team is binding to what we’re trying to implement, and their work ethic and determination is a great thing to watch.”

Chambers also credited several players for their preseason performance.

“Veejay [Pre] is one of my top players; he’s amazing,” said Chambers, who also cited Jorick Bautista, Janrey Pasaol, and Jedrick Daa

“Overall, all the guys are playing great basketball.”

Though it might look easy for Chambers, the former PBA import of the Alaska Aces admitted he was nervous at first, saying it took time for him to gain confidence as a new coach in the Philippines.

“I was a bit nervous. I was like, ‘Am I cut out of this?’ And it took me like one to two practices… and I was like, ‘Okay, we got this.’ We got this,” the Tamaraws rookie coach said.

“My guys have bought in. They are very respectful. They followed the instructions… It’s the culture here and the respect level, and the honor that they have for their school, ’cause if I did this in the States, it may not work,” added Chambers.

“So again, I’m so grateful to be here because [the system] translated in [our early performance], because of the way they received it. It’s been amazing.” – Jorge Marion Dionisio/Rappler.com

Jorge Marion Dionisio is a Rappler intern.