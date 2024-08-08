Nesthy Petecio bronze marks another Philippine Olympic milestone

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNER. Boxer Nesthy Petecio of Philippines reacts after winning her fight against Amina Zidani of France in the women's 57kg round of 16 in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nesthy Petecio earns the distinction of being the Philippines' first boxer to win multiple Olympic medals even as she falls short of the elusive boxing gold

MANILA, Philippines – Nesthy Petecio may have fallen short of her mission to capture the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic boxing gold, but she still ended up making history.

Petecio became the first Filipino boxer to win multiple Olympic medals as she bagged bronze in the Paris Games after bowing to Poland’s Julia Szeremeta in the women’s 57kg semifinals.

It is another remarkable accomplishment for the pride of Davao del Sur, who earned the distinction of being the first female boxer from the Philippines to bag an Olympic medal when she copped silver in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Already 32 years old and expressing her desire to explore a “normal life,” Petecio will go down as one of the Philippines’ greats as she also reigned supreme in the World Boxing Championships and the Southeast Asian Games.

“I’m proud of myself that I’m still fighting for the country, for my family, and for my dreams,” Petecio said in Filipino in an interview with Olympic broadcaster Cignal.

Moreover, Petecio joined an exclusive club of multiple Olympic medalists from the Philippines, which includes late swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso, weightlifting heroine Hidilyn Diaz, and gymnastics superstar Carlos Yulo.

Yulo also accomplished the feat in Paris, becoming the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist and first Filipino to win multiple medals in a single Summer Games edition.

Thanks to Yulo, the Philippines is all set for its best Olympic campaign in history.

With boxer Aira Villegas adding a bronze, the Philippines matched its biggest Olympic medal haul after also winning four — one gold, two silvers, and one bronze — in Tokyo.

Months before, Petecio hinted at Paris possibly being her last Olympic stint, but she is expected to remain in the scene as she eyes gold in the 2026 Asian Games.

“We’ll see because I cannot say now,” Petecio said when asked about her future. “If I can still fight, why should I not continue?” – Rappler.com