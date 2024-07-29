New roles for OhMyV33nus, Wise as Aurora unveils stacked Mobile Legends roster

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Esports power duo OhMyV33nus and Wise take on new roles as Aurora Gaming joins the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines with a formidable team

MANILA, Philippines – Esports power duo Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario return to the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, but not as players as they work behind the scenes for new team Aurora Gaming.

In the same month they bolted Blacklist International, OhMyV33nus and Wise joined Aurora as its esports and gaming content directors, the organization announced on Saturday, July 27, when it unveiled its Season 14 roster.

As fans continue to wait for OhMyV33nus and Wise to come back as MPL Philippines players, Aurora said “their roles are set to expand beyond this as we all continue to grow in the future.”

“They’ve been through everything and they know exactly what they’re doing,” said Aurora in a statement.

Joining the V33Wise tandem are other former Blacklist members Edward “Edward” Dapadap, Renejay “Renejay” Bacarse, Kenneth Carl “Yue” Tadeo, Dexter “Dex Star” Alaba, Aniel “Master the Basics” Jiandani, and Elrasec “Rada” Ocampo.

Edward (EXP lane), Renejay (roam), and Yue (mid lane) are part of the main five, Master the Basics takes on the role of head coach with Dex Star as his assistant, while Rada serves as general manager.

Former RSG Philippines star Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto (jungle) and former Minana EVOS standout Jan Dominic “Domeng” del Mundo (gold lane) complete the main five, while Ben “Benthings” Maglaque, who last played for TNC Pro Team, is the sixth man.

Aurora aims to make an early splash with OhMyV33nus and Wise – two of the winningest players in the professional Mobile Legends scene – in tow.

Together, OhMyV33nus and Wise won three MPL Philippines titles and the M3 World Championship with Blacklist and helped the Philippines strike gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

Aurora, an international organization with headquarters in Serbia and Malaysia, will put its stacked team to the test in a tournament in Kazakhstan in August.

“You will immediately see how Aurora will come out victorious as champions!” said Wise.

Established in 2022, Aura also competes in other esports titles like Dota 2, Warcraft, and Apex Legends. – Rappler.com