Nexplay forfeits match as Echo stays on top in MPL Philippines

LATE. Nexplay misses out on its chance to test its mettle against Echo.

Its bootcamp located in Pampanga, Nexplay EVOS fails to reach the MPL Philippines venue on time for its scheduled match against Echo

MANILA, Philippines – Nexplay EVOS forfeited its much-awaited clash against Echo in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines on Sunday, March 13, for being late.

Scheduled for an 8 pm match, Nexplay failed to reach the venue after 30 minutes, resulting in MPL Philippines officials declaring Echo the winner by default.

“[T]eams must prepare for the match an hour prior to starting and entering the game online 15 minutes before the match,” MPL Philippines said in a statement, citing one of its rules.

“The rule also states that if one team has not entered into the match room, which has been prepared after twenty minutes, the late team by default is considered to have lost the match.”

Its bootcamp located in Angeles City, Pampanga, Nexplay ran into a couple of problems on the way to the MPL Philippines venue in Manila.

Nexplay said in a statement that a flat tire delayed its trip, while heavy traffic in NLEX further set the team back from arriving on time.

“We sincerely apologize to the league operations of MPL Philippines, to the fans and supporters of Nexplay EVOS, as well as to the ML community who waited for our game,” Nexplay said.

“This is by no means an excuse for us and we would like you to know that we will always strive to deliver our best in every game.”

It was an easy 3 points for Echo, which is coming off its first series loss of the season at the hands of Onic Philippines last Friday, March 11.

Thanks to the default win, Echo stayed on top with 18 points ahead of surging TNC, which hiked its tally to 15 points to unseat RSG Philippines (13 points) for second place.

Nexplay (11 points) dropped into a tie at fourth place with Onic, while Omega Esports climbed out of the bottom two with 7 points off a 3-4 series record.

Reigning two-time champion Blacklist International also garnered 7 points, but fell to seventh place as it won just one of its seven matchups.

Still at dead last is Bren Esports (2 points), which finally got on the board after toppling Omega, 2-1, for its first series victory after six straight defeats. – Rappler.com