Next Yulo eyed as Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships kick off in Manila

TARGET. Carlos Yulo has his eyes set on a second Olympic appearance.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines is on the lookout for the next Carlos Yulo as the Philippines hosts the Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, the Philippines is set to host the twin events of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships, namely the 19th junior and 13th senior tournaments, starting this Wednesday, May 31, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

World champion Carlos Yulo – an artistic gymnast – is not participating in the event that offers 16 gold medals and is a qualifier for the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships.

However, the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) assured the public that the country would field bets who may be the next Yulo.

“In this event, we might see the future of Philippine gymnastics,” said competition manager Anna Lou Carreon during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, May 30.

Close to 200 gymnasts from 20 countries will compete in the event, including the Philippines’ Breanna Labadan, Daniela dela Pisa, and Trisha Mae Montefalcon in the senior individual, and Jasmine Ramillo and Cristalin Zoe Valencia in the junior individual.

Angelika Leigh Buenavidez, Andrea Mae Emperado, Jenny Eusebio, Katrina Loretizo, and Divina Sembrano banner the senior group.

According to Carreon, the competing countries are China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, then Australia and New Zealand from the Asia-Oceania zone.

GAP deputy secretary-general Rowena Bautista tabbed gymnasts to watch out for from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Japan, and Korea, including 2022’s all-around champion from Uzbekistan, Takhimina Ikromova. – Rappler.com