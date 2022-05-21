LOOK: Nike Fort relaunches as largest store in Southeast Asia

The all-new Nike Fort has the region’s widest assortment of Nike products, serving men and women across several sports

MANILA, Philippines – Bigger and better.

In celebration of Nike’s 50th year, Nike Philippines and retail partner Green Tee Inc. (GTI) unveiled the all-new Nike Fort in Bonifacio Global City on Saturday, May 21.

According to Nike Philippines, Nike Fort’s two-floor, 14,000 square feet store is the largest in Southeast Asia and has the region’s widest assortment of Nike products, serving men and women across several sports. It also has a dedicated section for kids in order to inspire the next generation of athletes to make sport a daily habit.

Nike Fort elevates the women’s shopping journey as well through the Women’s First Hour, where female members get prioritized shopping and appointment hours without having to line up.

“We envision Nike Fort to be the ultimate destination for the Nike consumer in the country. This newly expanded and elevated door will offer the most extensive array of Nike products and services, and will accord our visitors a distinctive premium retail experience,” said Miguel Celdran, managing director of Green Tee Inc.

All photos from Nike

Aside from the wide-range of products, the newly renovated Nike Fort also features three distinct zones: The Sport Hub, The City Replay zone, and the Experience Studio.

The Sport Hub is a concierge service that helps shoppers find opportunities to participate in sport in the city, as well as avail of styling services.

The City Replay zone, meanwhile, is a studio that brings an assortment of hyperlocal products through customization of tees, totes, caps, and shoes via designs of homegrown talent.

Lastly, the Experience Studio is a wellness destination that focuses on Nike’s five facets of fitness: movement, mindset, recovery, nutrition and sleep.

“Nike Fort is more than just a Sport Hub; it is also a lifestyle destination for all those who want to pursue an avenue for self-expression through design culture, and creates a seamless connection between digital and bricks-and-mortar experiences,” said Tarundeep Singh, senior director of Nike Partner Stores for Southeast Asia and India region.

“As we celebrate Nike’s 50th anniversary this May, we hope Nike Fort will help Filipinos fall in love with sport and with Nike,” Singh added.

The revamped Nike Fort store, which has been serving the community for almost 15 years now, is highlighted by a wall mural created by local artist Anjo Bolarda. It explores relationships between female athletes, sport, and local flavors in a contemporary society.

Nike Fort, the city’s pinnacle expression of sport and lifestyle, is located at B3, Bonifacio High Street, 9th Avenue. –Rappler.com