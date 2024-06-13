No letup for UP’s Francis Lopez even in preseason action

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hard work doesn’t stop for UP rising star Francis Lopez, even with the UAAP men’s basketball action still months away

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no such thing as slacking off for Francis Lopez.

Just hours after helping the University of the Philippines rule the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Lopez already knows what’s ahead as the Fighting Maroons gear up for UAAP men’s basketball action in September.

“We have a lot of tournaments, but not here – in Serbia and then in Korea,” said Lopez. “We will face up against pro players. We just have to get ready and apply those for the UAAP on September 7.”

As one of the team’s key enforcers in the paint, the rising UP star asserted his might on the board in the preseason finale as the Maroons rallied from 20 points down to trip the La Salle Green Archers, 69-66, on Wednesday, June 12.

Lopez, who earned a spot in the Mythical Five along with teammate JD Cagulangan, tallied 8 points and and 12 rebounds.

But the incoming sophomore said the Maroons have much to work on even after exacting revenge on reigning UAAP champion La Salle.

“We are on a roller coaster, you have to be consistent in what we do right here,” said Lopez, the UAAP Rookie of the Year last season.

“Coach Goldwin (Monteverde) telling us, ‘Just be consistent.’ If the shots are not going in, just continue.”

For the 6-foot-6 stalwart, it also doesn’t matter who they’re up against, as long as they are “prepared” and “ready” to bring their best in every matchup.

“We don’t really mind facing La Salle or whoever,” said Lopez of the Archers, who edged the Maroons in the last UAAP finals.

“Whatever teams we face against, we just gotta be prepared and ready about on what’s gonna happen.” – Eugero Vincent Liberato/Rappler.com

Eugero Vincent G. Liberato is a Rappler intern.