Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala appointed PSC chairman

Former PBA commissioner and broadcaster Noli Eala returns to sports politics as the new Philippine Sports Commission chairman

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA commissioner Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala was appointed as the new Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman on Tuesday, August 30, according to a Malacanang statement.

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez signed and handed out Eala’s appointment papers after the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“Blessed. Honored. Grateful. Excited. Time to serve. Lets get to work,” the longtime sports broadcaster tweeted after news broke of his appointment as the 11th PSC chairperson following a six-year tenure by Butch Ramirez from 2016 to 2022.

Bowling legend Bong Coo and three more future commissioner appointees will form the new PSC board under Eala.

Eala was the PBA commissioner from 2002 to 2007.

The uncle of rising tennis star Alex Eala was also one of the founding leaders of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), which still stands as Philippine basketball’s top governing body today.

Years removed from major involvement in sports politics, Eala then served as one of Marcos’s emcees in a handful of Uniteam rallies.

He has a sports talk show, Power and Play, which is aired on Radyo5, OnePh on CignalTV, and FB live.

He also emceed for the Malayang QC rallies of Quezon City mayoral candidate Mike Defensor, whom Marcos endorsed. Defensor lost to incumbent mayor Joy Belmonte.

Eala is currently the senior vice president for corporate affairs of ride-sharing app JoyRide and previously held positions within the San Miguel Corporation. – Rappler.com