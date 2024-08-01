North Korea’s state media breaks silence on Paris Olympic medals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POSE. Table tennis mixed doubles bronze medalist Lim Jonghoon of South Korea takes selfie with Shin Yubin of South Korea and gold medalists Wang Chuqin of China and Sun Yingsha of China with silver medallists Ri Jong Sik of North Korea and Kim Kum Yong of North Korea on the podium with their medals after winning in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The table tennis duo of Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong deliver North Korea its first Olympic medal in eight years

SEOUL, South Korea – Two days after its table tennis team won North Korea its first Olympic medal in eight years at the Summer Games in Paris, the country’s government-controlled media belatedly and quietly covered the feat on Thursday, July 31.

In a terse, four-sentence report, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA described how Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong prevailed in the quarterfinals and semifinals before coming up short against the world No. 1 duo, China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, in the mixed doubles final, losing 4-2 on Tuesday.

The KCNA report also noted North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae took silver in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving event on Wednesday, without elaborating.

North Korea won no medals in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and its COVID-19 border policies led it to skip the Tokyo Summer Olympics held in 2021.

North Korea then missed the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing after it was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of that year for failing to send a team to Tokyo.

Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong made rare comments to international media at a press conference in Paris, and posed for a selfie with the Chinese and South Korean teams on the medal podium.

As the lowest-ranked of 16 teams in the table tennis competition, the duo first knocked out defending Olympic champions Japan. – Rappler.com