Djokovic accepts missing US events over COVID vaccination requirements

Novak Djokovic, who missed the US Open last year as he remains unvaccinated, faces another setback

Novak Djokovic said he had no choice but to sit out tournaments in the United States after authorities said non-nationals will need to have had COVID-19 vaccinations to enter the country.

The US Transportation Security Administration on Wednesday said the requirement for foreign air travelers to be fully vaccinated against the disease would be in place until April 10.

That would mean Djokovic would miss the hardcourt ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, which runs from March 6-19, as well as the Miami Open from March 20 to April 2.

“Look, if it is official, then it is. I mean, what can I do? Nothing, that’s it. You know my position. It is what it is,” Djokovic told reporters after he advanced to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Thursday, January 5.

“I’m hoping (to participate), but if I can’t go, I can’t go.”

Djokovic missed the tournaments last year as well and he was unable to travel to New York in August for the US Open without proof of vaccination.

The 35-year-old was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown last year after being deported from the country on the eve of the hardcourt major due to his unvaccinated status.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner was, however, granted a visa this year after Australia scrapped a rule that required international travelers to declare their COVID vaccination status. – Rappler.com