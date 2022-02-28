Now a pro league, Filbasket welcomes Tanduay, Malaysian team

Securing its status as a professional league, Filbasket will stage its second tournament starting March 15

MANILA, Philippines – Tanduay and KL Aseel of Malaysia banner the teams which are set to see action in Filbasket as it returns with its second tournament starting March 15.

Filbasket welcomed the addition of KL Aseel and Tanduay after finally securing its status as a professional league from the Games and Amusements Board last February 22.

KL Aseel, which will represented by Malaysian national team players, joined Filbasket as a guest team.

“We are so excited to have KL Aseel over. I know that Malaysia is a proud hoops nation and their guys have got game,” said Filbasket commissioner Jai Reyes.

“It will be great to see them match up against our talented Filipino players.”

Meanwhile, historic Tanduay will make their pro hoops comeback after the Rhum Masters left the PBA in 2001.

Other teams who have already committed to the upcoming Filbasket tiff include the San Juan Knights and Nueva Ecija AgriHeroes.

Filbasket staged its inaugural tournament in October 2021 and wrapped it up within a month, with AICC Manila capturing the championship by beating San Juan in the finals.

A grand prize of P1 million awaits the champion. – Rappler.com