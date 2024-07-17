MPL Philippines return? OhMyV33nus, Wise join Aurora after Blacklist exit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW SQUAD. OhMyV33nus and Wise begin a new chapter in their careers as they join Aurora.

The inseparable duo of OhMyV33nus and Wise intrigue fans of a return to the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines after joining new team Aurora

MANILA, Philippines – Is VeeWise back to the pro scene?

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario intrigued fans of a Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines return after joining Aurora Gaming, the team announced on Tuesday, July 16.

The move came after the inseparable duo ended a fruitful four-year stint with Blacklist International highlighted by multiple titles.

VeeWise led Blacklist to MPL Philippines crowns in Seasons 7, 8, and 10, and helped the organization capture the Mobile Legends M3 World Championship in 2021.

OhMyV33nus and Wise have been inactive for over a year since powering Blacklist to a runner-up finish in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.

Aside from OhMyV33nus and Wise, stars Edward “Edward” Dapadap, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, and Salic “Hadji” Imam also left Blacklist.

Founded in 2022, Aurora – which has headquarters in Serbia and Malaysia – has grown into a prominent esports organization, having teams in Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and Warcraft.

Aurora replaces Minana EVOS as MPL Philippines’ eighth team.

“With mobile esports’ brightest stars, the royal duo Ohmyv33nus and Wise Gaming joining our Aurora Gaming Company, there are a plethora of reasons to be excited about the future,” said Aurora in a statement.

Aurora said it will announce its Season 14 roster on July 27. – Rappler.com