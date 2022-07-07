Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez to represent PH

Kayla Sanchez, a double Olympic medalist who represented Canada in the Tokyo Games, decides to don the Philippine colors this time

MANILA, Philippines – An Olympic swimming medal for the Philippines just got more feasible.

The country got a big boost as Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez, who won two medals in the Tokyo Olympics, has decided to represent the Philippines.

“It was a matter of timing and a question of timing and now is a good time to bring what I do and what I love here in the Philippines,” says Sanchez, who traces her roots in Pampanga and Baguio.

Sanchez, who had been representing Canada since 2016, won silver in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 4x100m medley relay in last year’s Tokyo Games.

The 21-year-old Sanchez, who’s the reigning world junior record holder in 50m freestyle, recently bagged two silvers and two bronzes in the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

A University of British Columbia commit, Sanchez also copped three golds in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“The Philippine Swimming, Inc. welcomes Sanchez with open arms and is committed to helping her achieve her goals in the next few years, including a possible stint at the Paris Olympics in 2024,” said PSI president Lani Velasco, who welcomed the new national team member along with POC deputy secretary-general Bones Floro on Thursday, July 7.

“I think it’s a bigger picture of and a bigger meaning of using what I do and what I love to inspire Filipinos like me to commit to sports and show what they are capable of,” said Sanchez.

Teofilo Yldefonso was the last Filipino swimmer who claimed medals in the Olympics after bringing home two bronze medals in 1928 Amsterdam (men’s 200m breaststroke) and 1932 Los Angeles.

“I’m always striving to get better. I’m very hardworking and I want to achieve great things for the Philippines, so let’s say gold medal and you guys can hold me to it,” said Sanchez. – Rappler.com