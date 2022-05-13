It’s on! Joshua Pacio, Jarred Brooks set for world title clash at ONE 158 

‘I’m ready to defend the belt,’ says Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio as he clashes with trash-talking American Jarred Brooks

MANILA, Philippines – After months of verbal back-and-forth, ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio and top-ranked contender Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks will finally settle their differences inside the ONE Championship Circle.

It will be a clash between two of the best strawweights on the planet when they tangle in the main event of ONE 158: Pacio vs. Brooks on June 3.

Pacio has long expressed his readiness to face Brooks, and now that the date is finally revealed, the Filipino can’t wait.

“I’m ready to defend the belt,” Pacio said.

“I know Brooks will come in really strong. He’s a great fighter, but as I’ve said, I’m champion for a reason, and I’ll prove that. Expect fireworks!”

Play Video

The American has been on a roll since signing with ONE last year, putting everyone on notice with his action inside the Circle and his trash talk outside of it.

“The Monkey God” kicked off his ONE career in style as he beat Pacio’s teammate, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, before going off on the entire Team Lakay squad.

He continued to walk the walk by dominating Hiroba Minowa, and then formalized his status as the next contender to Pacio by submitting the erstwhile top-ranked contender in Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane.

Brooks, who’s competed all over the world and faced some of the best athletes in and out of ONE, knows that this is the biggest match of his career by far and doesn’t plan on wasting it.

“It’s huge. He’s pretty much had that belt for the past five or six years straight, so if I can beat him, and then I end up fighting him again, then beat him again, that just puts a staple on a really, really good career so far,” Brooks said.

The main event will air live on Amazon Prime in US and Canada, meaning Brooks will get to showcase his skills to his compatriots, and Pacio will get to display his abilities to a new audience. – Rappler.com

