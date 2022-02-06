The inevitability of a Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks face-off

‘You’ve never fought somebody like me. This is my division,’ Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio tells flamboyant American Jarred Brooks

MANILA, Philippines – Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks pulled another person into the spotlight after his unanimous decision victory over Hiroba Minowa.

Following his win, the 28-year-old American called out ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio to reignite talks about their unavoidable showdown.

“Daddy’s home, Joshua Pacio,” Brooks blurted out loud after he triumphed over the now fourth-ranked Minowa at ONE: Only The Brave last January 28.

“You better be ready. I’m bending you over my knee just like I did Hiroba. I’m ready, man. Nobody’s going to beat me in this division, not Bokang [Masunyane], not you.”

Though Brooks has been doing the callouts, taking the bait will provide longtime benefits for Pacio.

At age 26, the Team Lakay star has done it all at strawweight. He holds the record for most wins in the division with nine and in world title fights with five.

However, settling his rivalry with Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta by winning two of three fights created a void for the next title challenger.

Brooks became that flamboyant foe after defeating Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang in his ONE debut, two months after Pacio’s most recent title defense.

The fierce fighter from Michigan picked up where he left off, dominating the Japanese wire-to-wire using his relentless pace and punishing grappling.

That flawless performance against Minowa might push Brooks in front of top-ranked strawweight contender Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane onto the waiting list for Pacio.

The world titleholder responding at once makes this clash inescapable.

“Jarred Brooks, congratulations on your win, but we’ve seen nothing yet,” Pacio responded on social media. “You’ve never fought somebody like me. This is my division.”

The feeling is mutual because Brooks has also been adamant in declaring that the Baguio City native hasn’t faced someone like him either.

While Pacio overcame strong grapplers like Alex “Little Rock” Silva and Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito, the Detroit native showed a different wrestling pedigree using smothering top control at a neck-breaking pace.

“I think Josh knows why he should be afraid. He hasn’t faced another person like me in the Circle,” Brooks reiterated in the post-fight press conference.

“I know that Joshua has been watching me since I beat Lito. I think he’s been watching me ever since I was in the UFC. I think he should be worried. My tool belt is heftier than his for sure.”

On the flipside, Brooks had a short glimpse of world-class wushu striking against Adiwang. Still, Pacio will bring a different challenge, especially now that Team Lakay has first-hand experience with Brooks.

Combining that knowledge with Pacio’s obsession with improving himself can trap Brooks for a surprise should they meet.

“I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me,” Pacio stated in an earlier interview. “Every day in the gym, we study all the contenders, and I put myself in a position where I’m competing against them, and I try to work on it.”

But beyond his fighting skills, it’s fascinating how Pacio deals with someone who’s trying to get in his head.

The fact that Brooks had guys like Pacio and Adiwang – men who put a prime on humility and respect – talking is something unusual even to the Benguet-based stable’s most hardcore fans.

Though Pacio reiterated that Brooks couldn’t win the psy war, things may be different inside the Circle, given the American’s rather amusing way of trolling opponents.

Whether that works in Brooks’ favor will depend on how the soft-spoken Filipino will react when he’s ticked off. It could either throw him off rhythm or unleash a more determined fighter. Brooks will win the mind games and continue his dominant run if the first scenario happens.

With Pacio criticizing himself for being timid and too reactionary in some of his past fights, perhaps an encounter with Brooks could help the strawweight world champion become the aggressor.

Making the fight happen will be the only way to know the outcome. – Rappler.com

ONE Championship returns to live action on February 11 when ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes takes on top-ranked John “Hands of Stone” Lineker at ONE: Bad Blood.

Catch the fights for free through the ONE Super App.

Read more from ONE Championship: