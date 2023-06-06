ONE Championship rising star Jeremy Miado’s sacrifices pay dividends

Ahead of his June 10 fight in ONE Championship, upstart Jeremy Miado details his difficult move to stay and train in Thailand while leaving behind his one-year-old son in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado’s incredible rise through ONE Championship’s strawweight MMA division is attributed to his decision to leave the Philippines and move to Thailand.

But as with any major transition, sacrifices will have to be made, and Miado certainly made his.

As the 30-year-old Filipino searches for his fifth straight win in ONE against promotional newcomer Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Saturday, June 10, he looks back at the journey which got him here.

“We had to leave our one-year-old son. It wasn’t easy, but we had to take the risk,” Miado said.

“Back when I was in the Philippines, I was inconsistent in ONE. I would win a fight and then lose the other. I didn’t have a lot of training partners in the Philippines. I was only working with my wife and my brother, and I was also their coach.

“It was hard. I had to make that sacrifice for me to reach my goals and win a championship.”

Miado and his wife, Chesla, eventually found themselves at Marrok Force when Denice Zamboanga, a good friend of Miado’s wife, recommended them to the Bangkok-based gym. It eventually became their home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn’t an easy move to make, but Miado knew it had to be done.

“It’s a very hard decision to leave my son. Parents could relate to how hard it is to leave a child in order to work abroad, especially in the first month, first weeks, it was terrible,” he said.

“I was just thinking that it’s for the future of my son. Maybe he’ll appreciate it when he grows up.”

During that stretch, Miado began his ascent through the strawweight division. He improved upon his weaknesses like wrestling and grappling while sharpening his already dangerous striking game.

“The Jaguar” also paid tribute to his wife for holding everything together during the tough transition.

Chesla, a mixed martial artist herself, allowed Miado to focus on his blossoming career while she handled their daily affairs, and the Bicolano couldn’t be any more grateful to have her in his corner.

“Last year, my wife went home because my son tested positive for COVID. She went home, left her camp, and focused on taking care of our son. Then she returned with our son after four months,” Miado said.

“I’m lucky to have a wife like her. She knows that being a fighter isn’t easy. Whatever the situation, she understands it. Like in this case, I left them in Bangkok to train here in Phuket, but she understands.

“She knows that we have a purpose here. She knows that sacrifices have to be made. I’m lucky to have her. She gives way so I can focus on my ONE career.” – Rappler.com