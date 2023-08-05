Jhanlo Sangiao suffers first loss in ONE career, Carlo Bumina-ang rules

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rising Team Lakay star Jhanlo Sangio becomes the stable’s second fighter to fall to Mongolian bantamweight Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu as Carlo Bumina-ang pulls off a red-hot ONE debut

MANILA, Philippines – No more perfect record for Jhanlo “The Machine” Sangiao.

Sangio absorbed the first blemish to his erstwhile immaculate record, falling to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Saturday, August 5, at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old prodigy got tagged with a brutal right elbow to start the second round before the Mongolian bantamweight methodically went to work with his right arm before forcing the tap at the 2:53 mark.

It was a tough finish for Sangiao who immediately imposed his presence with his array of strikes, bloodying Baatarkhuu’s right eye at the fight’s onset.

Yet the veteran Baatarkhuu was just relentless, keeping up on the stand up and repeatedly attempted to secure the submission targeting Sangiao’s right arm before finally securing the submission victory in round two.

Baatarkhuu, though, still gave credit where credit is due and praised Sangiao’s ferocity, saying “I wish him the best. He’s a promising young athlete.”

Nonetheless, Sangiao slipped to 6-1 in his young MMA career as he looks to learn from this first setback.

He also becomes the second Team Lakay fighter to fall to Baatarkhuu after stablemate Adonis Sevilleno suffered a unanimous decision loss at ONE Fight Night 13 last April.

Team Lakay’s Carlo Bumina-ang triumphs

Another fighter from the Baguio-based stable, though, had a red-hot ONE debut.

Carlo Bumina-ang wasted no time in showing what he’s truly made of after dispatching Reza Saedi less than a minute in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 27 on August 4 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A multi-medalled SEA Games athlete over the past two editions, Bumina-ang had a seamless return to mixed martial arts, needing only 52 seconds to finish off the Iranian wrestler thanks to his lethal striking.

WINNING START. Carlo Bumina-ang celebrates after demolishing his Iranian foe.

A booming left straight rocked Saedi and the moment Bumina-ang smelled blood, he followed it up with a barrage of straights, uppercuts and knees, forcing referee Herb Dean to mercifully stop the fight.

“This feels so good. It’s my first time here, and the people here are so nice, I’m so grateful I pulled it off and got the KO win, I’m so happy,” an excited Bumina-ang told commentator Gianni Subba.

“It took me five years to get here and it truly feels great.”

Bumina-ang is the latest Team Lakay athlete to make waves in the weekly Friday Fights after teammate Carlos Alvarez, who was also present in his corner tonight.

Alvarez is currently unbeaten in Friday Fights, having dominated Saedi’s compatriots in Reza Abasi and Sadegh Ghasemi in the previous editions of the weekly Lumpinee show.

With Alvarez and Bumina-ang impressing, alongside the continuous rise of Jhanlo Mark Sangiao,the future of Team Lakay is certainly in good hands. – Rappler.com

