Team Lakay stars Loman, Pacatiw weigh in on Fernandes-Lineker duel 

Before Jeremy Pacatiw takes on Brazil’s Fabricio Andrade – one of the ranked fighters in the super-stacked bantamweight division – the Team Lakay star keenly watches another crucial showdown

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes looks to continue his reign of dominance when he returns at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Awaiting him is top-ranked contender John “Hands of Stone” Lineker in a showdown that got delayed due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions.

With this clash having significant implications in the division, two of the newest Team Lakay stars in ONE Championship will intently watch this fight.

“For sure, Bibiano knows that Lineker packs power in those punches. I expect him to come up with a game plan to take the match to the ground. I think there’s a huge possibility that he can submit Lineker,” the third-ranked contender, Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, shared.

“On the flip side, the key to Lineker is finding his distance and striking at the right time.

“If he can find his range and pick his shots from a distance, there’s also a chance that he knocks out Bibiano. He’s a veteran in the game as well. I guess we’ll see what gives.”

Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw agrees with his teammate’s sentiments.

Pacatiw, who will clash with the fourth-ranked Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade at ONE: Full Circle late February, believes it’s all about who imposes their will.

“That fight is something that I am looking forward to seeing. Lineker’s plan, for sure, is to keep the fight standing and work on his striking. If he can land his combinations and power punches, then for sure Bibiano can get knocked out,” Pacatiw said.

“Bibiano is smart, though. I expect him to quickly take the fight to the ground because that’s his specialty. Whoever imposes their game plan will end up taking this fight.”

Both fighters will rely on their strengths in this five-round contest. The reigning world champion will look to establish his suffocating ground game, while the challenger will unleash his devastating strikes.

While Pacatiw didn’t give out a prediction, Loman is siding with Fernandes in this clash, given the champion’s well-rounded skillset.

“If I’ll have to pick between them, I’ll stick with Bibiano. I think his grappling will be superior,” Loman said.

“We also saw in his past fights that he has a complete skill set. He can strike, and we all know how good he is at jiu-jitsu. If Bibiano gets his rhythm early in the match, he’ll submit Lineker.” – Rappler.com

Watch ONE: Bad Blood live on One Sports+, beginning with the lead card starting at 6 pm Philippine time on Friday, February 11.

One Sports and One Sports+ will broadcast the main card at 8:30 pm. The entire event will also be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

