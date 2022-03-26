Folayang spoils Parr’s retirement, Zamboanga falls in rematch in ONE X

Eduard Folayang wraps up the Filipinos’ campaign in ONE X with a stunning win over John Wayne Parr

MANILA, Philippines – Eduard “Landslide” Folayang capped off the night with an absolute slugfest as he eked out a decision win in a muay thai bout against veteran fighter John Wayne “The Gunslinger’ Parr in ONE X: Grand Finale on Friday, March 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 38-year old Filipino displayed a striking masterclass and managed to hold on in the final minutes of the fight to spoil the retirement fight of Parr, who ended his career with a mind-blowing 99-36 (46 KOs) muay thai and kickboxing record.

Folayang found Parr’s chin on multiple occasions with his left hand as the Australian veteran looked slow and lost inside the cage against the former ONE lightweight champion in the first round of the fight.

The onslaught continued for the Team Lakay veteran, who scored a knockdown in the second round after landing a slick right hand. But the Aussie survived and, somehow, became more explosive in the opening minute of the third round where he hunted Folayang with a flurry of punches.

Folayang managed to step on the breaks and momentarily stopped Parr’s vicious striking with his patented spinning back fist. Parr then got the crowd roaring as he launched a flying knee and threw a barrage of punches that stunned Folayang late in the fight.

Folayang, though, held his ground and landed a couple of hooks to wrap up the wild and entertaining third-round between the two veterans.

Team Lakay concluded their ONE X campaign with two victories as Folayang and Stephen Loman racked up a pair of decision victories for their stable. Lito Adiwang, on the other hand, fell short in his all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado. (READ: Miado, Loman victorious in ONE X)

Meanwhile, Denice Zamboanga (8-2) fell short and suffered from a decision loss in a rematch against “Hamzzang” Ham Seo Hee (25-8) in ONE X: Part II.

Ham completely dominated in the last two rounds and erased all controversy from their first matchup in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last September, which ended in a split decision in favor of the Korean veteran.

Zamboanga had a good opening round as she came out swinging and traded strikes with Ham. The Filipina then successfully took down Ham just a few seconds after the bout momentarily stopped due to an accidental headbutt.

But Ham turned up her offense and quickly capitalized Zamboanga’s spoiled takedown in the second round. The veteran overpowered the Filipina on the ground and hammered down Zamboanga with brutal punches and elbows.

Zamboanga tried to hunt for another takedown in the final round but it was a little too late as Ham continued to dominate and sealed her victory with her fiery striking.

Ham, who won her last eight bouts, secured her spot as a potential contender for the women’s atomweight title. – Rappler.com