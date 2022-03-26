Miado, Loman victorious in ONE X

Jeremy Miado pulls off an upset in all-Filipino clash against Lito Adiwang, while Stephen Loman nabs a decision win in ONE X: Part I

MANILA, Philippines – The all-Filipino bout ended in an anticlimactic fashion as Jeremy ”The Jaguar” Miado (11-4) bagged a second-round TKO victory over Team Lakay’s Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang (13-5) in ONE X: Part I on Saturday, March 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Miado nabbed the upset win after the referee stopped the fight due to Adiwang’s apparent right knee injury that occurred midway through the second round.

Both Filipinos, though, did not disappoint in the first five minutes of the fight. Adiwang kicked off the bout with a wild flurry of punches, but Miado remained unfazed and slammed Adiwang to the ground after catching a body kick.

Adiwang then returned the favor and did the exact same thing as he took down Miado in the final seconds of the first round.

The second round looked close with both fighters trying to land a game-changing hit, but Adiwang’s non-contact injury spoiled the explosive all-Filipino bout.

Miado now secured his third straight victory and the fourth win in his last five bouts. While Adiwang, who fought Jarred Brooks last October, dropped his second straight fight.

Meanwhile, Stephen “The Sniper” Loman (15-2) solidified his status as a title contender in the bantamweight division as he kicked off the Filipinos’ campaign with a unanimous decision victory over the Japanese veteran Shoko Sato (32-15).

Despite having a rough time landing his strikes all throughout the fight, the 30-year-old fighter out of Team Lakay stable banked on his grappling in the last two rounds to edge out Sato.

Loman connected a huge double-leg slam after both fighters received a yellow card from the referee for “lack of action” in the second round. The referee, though, intervened once again and put both fighters back on their feet.

Sato tried to turn up his offense, but Loman landed a slick one-two combo before shooting for another double-leg takedown in the final minutes of the bout to keep the fight under his control.

“I did my best,” Loman said after the fight. “I’ll climb the rankings and I want to challenge all those fighters ranked above me.”

Loman, the No. 3 ranked bantamweight fighter in ONE Championship, is just a few steps behind Kwon Won Il and Bibiano Fernandes, who recently lost the bantamweight title against the reigning champion John Lineker.

On the other hand, Team Lakay’s Eduard Folayang and Denice Zamboanga will try to take another victory for the Philippines as Folayang is set to square up against John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai match in ONE X: Grand Finale, while Zamboanga will try to even out the scorecard in a rematch against Ham Seo See in ONE X: Part II. – Rappler.com