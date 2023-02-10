Magic send Mo Bamba to Lakers for Patrick Beverley; Clippers ship John Wall

ON THE MOVE. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (right) reacts after receiving a technical foul.

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley, playing just his first season with the Lakers, moves to the Magic in exchange for 7-foot center Mo Bamba

Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday, February 9 (Friday, February 10, Manila time).

In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.

The Magic selected Bamba, a 7-footer, with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. In 40 games (six starts) this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.0 block over 17.0 minutes per game.

In 266 career games (81 starts), Bamba has averages of 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

Beverley, 34, was in his first season with the Lakers. He started 45 games and averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 26.9 minutes per game.

He has career averages of 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 571 games (483 starts) with the Houston Rockets (2012-2017), Los Angeles Clippers (2017-2021), Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2022) and Lakers.

Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap

The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday.

Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports.

The Rockets also get guard Danny Green, while the Clippers received three second-round draft picks from the Grizzlies, per the reports.

The Rockets plan to waive Wall.

Houston also gets the rights to swap the Milwaukee Bucks’ pick with Clippers this year, ESPN reported. As of Thursday, that’s worth a trade up of 10 spots in the 2023 draft.

Gordon, 34, returns to Los Angeles after being selected No. 7 overall in the 2008 draft and playing his first three seasons with the Clippers. He’s averaging 13.1 points per game in 47 starts for the Rockets this season. He was in his seventh season in Houston.

Kennard, 26, is averaging 7.8 points per game for the Clippers in 35 games (11 starts). The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is shooting 44.7% from behind the three-point line this season. He was in his third season with the Clippers after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 draft by Detroit.

Wall, 32, a former No. 1 overall pick, is averaging 11.4 points per game in 34 games (three starts) in his first season in Los Angeles. He sat out all of 2021-2022 and played in 40 games for Houston in 2020-2021, though it doesn’t appear he’ll don a Rockets uniform again.

Green, 35, just returned to action after recovering from an ACL injury. Green tore multiple ligaments in his knee during the Eastern Conference semifinals, when Green played for the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s averaging 3.0 points in 14.3 minutes per game in three games back.

Green won NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs (2014), Toronto Raptors (2019), and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

Blazers deal Gary Payton II back to Warriors; Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Six months after he left the Golden State Warriors and signed a multi-year free-agent deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, guard Gary Payton II will return to the Bay Area.

Payton was dealt just before Thursday’s trade deadline, ESPN reported, with the Blazers receiving five second-round draft picks in return. The deal also reportedly included the Detroit Pistons, who will send forward Kevin Knox to the Trail Blazers.

Payton, 30, played just 15 games with the Trail Blazers after having offseason surgery to repair a core muscle. He scored 4.1 points with 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.

The Warriors have struggled to defend their title this season and are 28-27 while in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Blazers enter play Thursday a game worse in 10th place, although both teams currently qualify for the postseason play-in tournament.

Also Thursday, the Warriors reportedly received five second-round picks from the Hawks in exchange for forward Saddiq Bey, acquired earlier from the Pistons for center James Wiseman.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish and a lottery protected first-round draft pick in 2023. Svi Mykhailiuk and Ryan Arcidiacono are also headed to the Trail Blazers in the deal that was made ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Hart and Jalen Brunson were teammates at Villanova.

Brunson, who arguably could have been named as a reserve for the All-Star team, has proven to be one of the top free-agent acquisitions in the league. – Rappler.com