US-trained Elaiza Yulo sparks Palaro 2024 gold rush, on track of 6-medal sweep

Elaiza Yulo, youngest sister of gymnastics stars Carlos and Eldrew, carves her own path decked in a familiar golden hue at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City

CEBU, Philippines – Young artistic gymnastics sensation Elaiza Yulo got off to a hot start in her Palarong Pambansa return after a one-year hiatus to train in the United States, snagging two golds in the girls secondary individual all-around (IAA) and team categories on Friday, July 12.

With the results officially confirmed on Saturday, July 13, the youngest sister of star gymnasts Carlos and Eldrew Yulo is now on track of a six-gold sweep in the apparatus finals (balance beam, single bar, vault, floor exercise) at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT) on Sunday, July 14.

Despite early struggles in the balance beam, the 14-year-old Yulo rebounded well in the subsequent floor, single bar, and vault rotations to finish with a 42.25 score and nab the IAA gold over NCR teammates Cielo Andrea Esliza (41.20) and Amara Zoe Lagdameo (38.05).

Together, the super trio clinched the team gold with zero resistance as they totaled 121.5 points, worlds apart from silver medalist Western Visayas (86.9) and tied third-placers Central Luzon and Calabarzon (83.6).

The standout results were in all likelihood a byproduct of Yulo’s natural talent boosted by overseas training, which caused her to miss the Palaro 2023 edition in Marikina City that would have been her secondary level debut.

Prior to the IAA rotations, Yulo credited her US stint as a key factor in improving her confidence back at the local level.

“It was a really big help for me because I learned a lot of skills and other experiences,” she said in Filipino.

“The US training was quite the same as the one I have here, but the US just had more equipment, very much complete.”

Time will tell if Yulo can keep her hot streak going in the apparatus finals, but if her lineage and growing résumé is any indication, another golden wave is coming in Cebu City this Sunday evening. – Rappler.com