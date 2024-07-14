‘Cara-gold’: Caraga wrestlers flex Palaro power

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Young wrestlers from the Caraga region were crowned as champions of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 wrestling tournament on Sunday, July 14 in Cebu City.

CEBU, Philippines – Caraga captured the overall wrestling championship in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 after taking home seven gold, three silver, and three bronze medals on Sunday, July 14, in Cebu City.

Among their proud wrestlers were the Allego sisters of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur, both winning the gold in their respective categories.

The 16-year-old Monaliza Allego ruled the junior girls 48-kilogram, while her elder sibling, 18-year-old Princess Allego, topped the 52kig category and also bagged the tournament’s Best Female Wrestler award.

For wrestling coach Jessie Arnigo, a native of Surigao City, there are no words to describe the feeling of having been crowned as champions again, admitting that their triumph exceeded initial expectations.

“We manifested. It’s ‘Cara-gold’ so we really tried our best,” Arnigo said.

Eastern Visayas came in second to Caraga with four gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes, while the National Capital Region ranked third with two gold medals, one silver, and three bronzes.

Arnigo’s fellow coach Glann Castillon told Rappler they were very elated of their successful showing since dominating the 2019 Palaro, where Caraga won a total of eight gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

In last year’s edition in Marikina, which marked the return of the Palarong Pambansa after three years, Caraga ruled, but collected three golds, four silvers, and five bronze medals – a haul below the team’s average.

“We have a tagline. Train hard, play hard, and win easy,” Castillon said.

The Allego duo

Both Allego sisters shared they prepared for the tournament with the mindset that each match was “theirs for the taking.”

“We fought for our parents and the people who supported us,” Monaliza said.

For the sisters, this tournament meant more than just medals but a means towards making their education a lot easier for them. Currently, both siblings are senior high school students at the Mabog National High School of Barangay San Roque.

Everyday, they travel at least five kilometers to reach their school from their neighborhood in Sitio Mamparasan to Sitio Mabog. With the cash rewards they would receive from their wins, the Allego sisters plan to purchase a motorcycle to help them with their daily commute.

Princess told Rappler that they both want to be future professional wrestlers and help support their family. – Rappler.com