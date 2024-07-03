Cebu City unveils app for Palarong Pambansa 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – In preparation for the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024, Cebu City unveiled a smartphone app that would streamline event information and help local tourism.

The app offers “up-to-the-minute” game schedules, live streaming, and a detailed guide to Cebu’s tourist attractions. This digital tool ensures that attendees can effortlessly navigate the event while exploring the best that Cebu has to offer.

“Digital is a way to improve people’s lives and allow people to have more access and opportunity,” UBX Chief Executive Officer John Januszczak said during a press conference on Tuesday, July 2.

The app was developed by UBX Philippines, the digital development arm of the Aboitiz Group’s UnionBank.

The app also has a variety of features aimed at enhancing the Palarong Pambansa experience which is set to be available on major mobile application stores such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store starting Friday, July 5.

Palaro app features

Cebu City Sports Commission Chief John Pages told reporters that the mobile application will be mirroring the official website of the Palarong Pambansa.

Users can access the medal tally, categorized by elementary and secondary levels, with “near real-time” updates. The app also includes emergency contact information, live streams of games directed to YouTube, and a tourism section that highlights nearby attractions.

For first-time attendees of the Palarong Pambansa, the app provides venue details that, when clicked, will open a native map on their mobile device using Global Positioning System (GPS) to assist them in navigating to the locations.

Acting Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia shared that he sees this app as a “blueprint for future digital innovations” in Cebu City.

“We can envision creating a similar app for Cebu City residents, providing information on everything from government procedures and processes to pothole reporting,” he said.

Garcia said that the future of the application may include city information such as healthcare services, and can be made interactive where users can report problems in the city.

‘Ready to go’

According to Pages, the city is now ready for the start of this year’s Palarong Pambansa, adding that significant improvements were made to sports facilities.

Private donations were used to fund the rehabilitation of the swimming pool, hallways, and comfort rooms in CCSC, ensuring better accommodations for guests.

“We are able to ask help from the private sector and ask for a donation of over P25 million to rehabilitate not just the swimming pool, but also the hallways and comfort room, so I think we’re ready to accommodate the guests with better facilities,” he said.

Pages said they expect the attendance of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Vice President and outgoing Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte, and incoming DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara at the Palarong Pambansa.

The opening ceremony of the national sports event will be held on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). – Rappler.com

Ian Peter Guanzon is a Rappler intern from the University of the Philippines in Cebu.