Confusion in Palarong Pambansa as top javelin thrower shows up despite ineligibility

As a national team member, Gennah Malapit – who already won a silver in the Southeast Asian Games – is ineligible to compete in the Palarong Pambansa

MANILA, Philippines – A clerical error caused confusion as top Filipina javelin thrower Gennah Malapit showed up in the Palarong Pambansa despite being ineligible to compete.

The 16-year-old bet of CALABARZON appeared at the PhilSports Athletics Stadium on Tuesday, August 1, for the secondary girls’ javelin throw competition after discovering that she was included in the qualifiers’ list.

But as it turned out, Malapit was not allowed to play largely due to the fact that she is a national team member, having represented the country in the previous Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia last May.

Under Section 6 of the Conduct of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, past and present national team members, athletes who have received stipend from the Philippine Sports Commission, or those who participated in the SEA Games, Asian Youth Games, Asian Games, and/or Olympics are ruled ineligible.

Malapit ticks all boxes, although she said she already knew weeks ago that she will not see action in the event considering her status as a national team member.

That’s why it came a surprise for Malapit when she learned her name was mentioned during the roll call of participants.

Since she lives at the PhilSports dorm as a perk of being a national team member, Malapit showed up minutes later only to be informed that she was not on the official javelin throw roster.

“I would have wanted to contribute to our region,” said Malapit in Filipino.

Malapit, the record holder in the elementary girls’ division with a heave of 46.51 meters, could have won another Palarong Pambansa gold after tallying a personal-best of 49.55m when she nailed silver in her SEA Games debut.

Her Palarong Pambansa qualifying mark of 45.60m was also the best in the field.

Without Malapit, Ana Bhianca Espenilla of Bicol Region reigned after recording 42.81m, while Avegail Beliran of Western Visayas (35.54m) and Nathesia Moro of Cagayan Valley (34.87m) bagged silver and bronze, respectively.

“It is a missed opportunity because this is still the Palaro. Many athletes want to be here. I’m already here, but I cannot play. It breaks my heart,” said Malapit. – Rappler.com