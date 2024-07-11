Construction worker’s daughter bags gold medal in Palaro 2024 discus throw

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DISCUS THROW. 12-year-old Arianna Rabi (center) strikes the No. 1 pose with her coaches after winning the discus throw elementary girls competition in the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Arianna Dawn Rabi, a 12-year-old discus thrower from Ilocos Norte, bags a gold right on her Palarong Pambansa debut

CEBU, Philippines – Ilocos Norte’s Arianna Dawn Rabi, a 12-year-old discus thrower, made herself a champion on her debut performance on Day 1 of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 discus throw elementary girls division.

Rabi threw her disc as far as 31.21 meters, still several meters shy from breaking the 2017 record of 35.56 meters by Kate Julienne Martinez of the Negros Island Region.

“I prayed [to God] for strength,” Rabi told Rappler on Thursday, July 11.

Rabi comes from a humble family. She is the youngest daughter of a housewife and a construction worker.

The young athlete shared that she had only gotten into discus throwing a year prior to the national sporting event with the help of her parents and elder sister, so she dedicated her victory to them.

Rabi said she looked up to her sibling, Alrielle, who recently graduated from college, hoping she could follow in her footsteps as a future teacher.

“Para din makatulong sa mga bata (So I can also help the youth),” the young athlete added.

Rabi’s mother, Diomely, told Rappler she was so nervous for her youngest daughter that she was unable to do any chores at home.

Upon learning of the athlete’s victory, the mother shared that she “burst with joy” and told her daughter, over the phone, how truly proud she was of Rabi.

Congratulatory remarks also rained on Rabi from her peers and her school, Gabu Elementary in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

“Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off. Your achievement not only brings pride to our school, Gabu Elementary School but also inspires all aspiring athletes,” the school’s socia media post read.

– Rappler.com