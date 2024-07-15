NCR routs Central Luzon in fight-marred Palaro 2024 boys secondary basketball finale

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DUST-UP. Tensions flare during the boys secondary basketball finals between National Capital Region and Central Luzon in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

Tempers rise along with NCR's dominant streak as the NU-based squad routs Central Luzon-St. Augustine Pampanga to win gold and regain top billing at the Palarong Pambansa boys secondary basketball ranks

CEBU, Philippines – National Capital Region rose back on top the Palarong Pambansa boys secondary basketball hierarchy after a fight-marred 86-71 rout of Pampanga-based Central Luzon at the University of San Carlos gym on Monday, July 15.

Erasing the memory of a stunning Palaro 2023 dethroning in Marikina City by Jared Bahay-led Central Visayas, Timothy Matias led the comeback tour with 16 points as NCR’s NU-Nazareth took advantage of an early second-quarter brawl to pull away before intermission and never look back.

With 7:13 left in the first half, St. Augustine Institute-Pampanga starters John Stephen Estanislao, Jackson Jackson, and Guilz Gueverra figured in a shoving match with NU’s Alnhumaeri Usop, resulting in all players getting tossed after a lengthy discussion with officials and Central Luzon coaches.

That was the surprise opportunity window NCR needed to lock in on defense and seize momentum, rallying from a 20-27 second-quarter hole to a 40-36 turnaround at the half, ballooning to as high as 25, 65-40, midway through the third.

Undermanned Central Luzon never threatened from that point as NCR walked a golden carpet to the final buzzer and formalized their return on top.

“It feels really good [to regain the title] especially since we lost the crown last year at our home court. Now, we won at the place of our last year’s tormentors,” said NCR-NU head coach Leo Pujante in Filipino.

“But we didn’t instill [vengeance] to the kids. We just want them to showcase NU basketball because taking vengeance is not part of NU’s vision.”

Kenji Moral topscored with 19 in the loss as Central Luzon settled for silver, while Davao Region rebounded from a controversial semifinal loss to the Pampanga squad and stunned Calabarzon, 75-72, in the bronze-medal match. – Rappler.com