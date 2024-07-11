Central Luzon athlete sets new Palarong Pambansa record in long jump

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECORD-BREAKING GOLD. Central Luzon's Jyane Kirt Cantor bags the long jump gold in the elementary boys division of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center on July 11.

Jyane Kirt Cantor, a 12-year-old from Nueva Ecija and a Palarong Pambansa first-timer, was trained by no less than Southeast Asia's 'strongest man' Aries Toledo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jyane Kirt Cantor of Central Luzon wowed spectators at the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City on Thursday, July 11, as he set a new Palarong Pambansa record at 6.14 meters for the elementary boys division of long jump.

The previous record was 6.04m, set by Jeremie Tamles from the Davao Region during the national meet in Naga City, Camarines Sur, in 2002.

Chrispherl Kyle Ngirngir of Western Visayas clinched the silver medal, while Ace Francis Bacongallo of Central Visayas won bronze.

Cantor, a Grade 6 student at the Caanawan Elementary School in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, has been a student-athlete for three years. He previously played triple jump before one of his trainers saw his potential in long jump.

2024 marks the 12-year-old Cantor’s first time to compete in the Palaro. He did not expect to win gold – much less break a Palaro record – as he placed 12th during the regional meet.

The young athlete was trained by no less than Southeast Asia’s “strongest man” Aries Toledo, who brought pride to Nueva Ecija and the Philippines after clinching gold medals during the Southeast Asian Games in 2017 and 2019.

Cantor was also inspired by his parents – his father is an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia and his mother is a supervisor.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanila, dahil sa walang sawang pagsuporta nila sa ‘kin (I want to thank my parents for giving me their never-ending support),” the student-athlete said during an interview with reporters.

Cantor is also competing in the 100m on Saturday, July 13. – Rappler.com