MEDAL TALLY: Palarong Pambansa 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Check out the updated medal tally for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, including all 17 Philippine regions and 2 guest delegations battling anew for top regional grassroots sports supremacy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Palarong Pambansa, the Philippines’ biggest grassroots multisport event, graces the Queen City of the South, Cebu City, for its 64th edition running from July 11 to 15, again with more than a thousand medals in store for the country’s best young athletes.

Spicing up the usual regional wars, the National Academy of Sports (NAS) and Philippine Schools Overseas (PSO) are entering the medal tally as two new “regions,” bringing the total from the usual 17 to 19 for the first time ever.

Here are the overall medal tally and the elementary and secondary division rankings:

– Rappler.com