Schedules, venues: Palarong Pambansa 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
CEBU, Philippines – With venues all set, here are the schedules of the games for Palarong Pambansa 2024 as posted on the official Palaro website as of July 5.
According to organizers, a number of the games will start early as 6 am from July 11 to July 16. Game schedules will also be updated from time to time.
Below are the official list of Palaro venues:
- Archery – South Road Properties
- Arnis – Mandaue City Sports Complex
- Athletics – Cebu City Sports Center
- Badminton – Metro Sports Center
- Baseball – Filinvest City Di Mare at South Road Properties
- Basketball (5×5) Secondary Boys – University Of San Carlos Downtown Campus
- Basketball (5×5) Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos North Campus
- Basketball (5×5) Elementary Boys – University Of The Visayas Main Campus
- Basketball (3×3) – Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City
- Billiards – Filinvest Il Corso at South Road Properties
- Boxing – Cebu Coliseum
- Chess – University Of The Philippines Cebu
- Dance Sport – G Mall Of Cebu
- Football Secondary Boys – Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay City, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu, Cebu City Sports Center
- Football Elementary Boys – Don Bosco Technical College
- Futsal – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu
- Gymnastics (WAG&MAG) – Cebu Institute of Technology – University
- Gymnastics (Aero) – SM Seaside – Cube Wing
- Gymnastics (Rhythmic) – University of Southern Philippines Foundation
- Pencak Silat – Robinsons Galleria
- Sepak Takraw – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu
- Softball Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos Talamban Campus
- Softball Elementary Girls – SM Seaside Lot 11
- Volleyball – University Of San Jose Recoletos Basak Campus
- Wrestling – SM Seaside – City Wing
- Wushu – University of Cebu – Maritime Education and Training Center
- Para Games (Athletics) – Cebu City Sports Center
- Para Games (Bocce) – Bright Academy
- Para Games (Goal Ball) – Bright Academy
- Para Games (Swimming) – Cebu City Sports Center
- Swimming – Cebu City Sports Center
- Table Tennis – Cebu Technological University
- Taekwondo – SM Seaside – Mountain Wing
- Tennis Secondary Boys – CitiGreen Tennis Resort
- Tennis Secondary Girls – ASMARA Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village
- Tennis Elementary Boys – Villa Aurora Tennis Court
- Tennis Elementary Girls – Alta Vista Golf & Country Club
Here are the schedules of the various games as of Tuesday, July 9:
Archery
Arnis
Athletics
Badminton
Baseball
Basketball Secondary Boys 3X3
Basketball Secondary Girls 3X3
Billiards
Dance sports
Table-Tennis
Taekwondo
Sepak Takraw
Softball
Football
Gymnastics
Volleyball
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.