Schedules, venues: Palarong Pambansa 2024

Cebu City

PALARO. The 64th Palarong Pambansa begins with the “The Parada ng mga Atleta” at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The parade features the delegates of the 17 regions and the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Overseas Schools.

CEBU, Philippines – With venues all set, here are the schedules of the games for Palarong Pambansa 2024 as posted on the official Palaro website as of July 5.

According to organizers, a number of the games will start early as 6 am from July 11 to July 16. Game schedules will also be updated from time to time.

Below are the official list of Palaro venues:

  • Archery – South Road Properties
  • Arnis – Mandaue City Sports Complex
  • Athletics – Cebu City Sports Center 
  • Badminton – Metro Sports Center
  • Baseball – Filinvest City Di Mare at South Road Properties
  • Basketball (5×5) Secondary Boys  – University Of San Carlos Downtown Campus
  • Basketball (5×5) Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos North Campus
  • Basketball (5×5) Elementary Boys – University Of The Visayas Main Campus
  • Basketball (3×3) – Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City
  • Billiards – Filinvest Il Corso at South Road Properties 
  • Boxing – Cebu Coliseum
  • Chess – University Of The Philippines Cebu
  • Dance Sport – G Mall Of Cebu
  • Football Secondary Boys – Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay City, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu, Cebu City Sports Center
  • Football Elementary Boys – Don Bosco Technical College
  • Futsal – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu
  • Gymnastics (WAG&MAG) – Cebu Institute of Technology – University
  • Gymnastics (Aero) – SM Seaside – Cube Wing
  • Gymnastics (Rhythmic) – University of Southern Philippines Foundation
  • Pencak Silat – Robinsons Galleria
  • Sepak Takraw – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu
  • Softball Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos Talamban Campus
  • Softball Elementary Girls – SM Seaside Lot 11
  • Volleyball – University Of San Jose Recoletos Basak Campus 
  • Wrestling – SM Seaside – City Wing
  • Wushu – University of Cebu – Maritime Education and Training Center
  • Para Games (Athletics) – Cebu City Sports Center 
  • Para Games (Bocce) – Bright Academy
  • Para Games (Goal Ball) – Bright Academy
  • Para Games (Swimming) – Cebu City Sports Center
  • Swimming – Cebu City Sports Center
  • Table Tennis – Cebu Technological University
  • Taekwondo – SM Seaside – Mountain Wing
  • Tennis Secondary Boys – CitiGreen Tennis Resort
  • Tennis Secondary Girls – ASMARA Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village
  • Tennis Elementary Boys – Villa Aurora Tennis Court
  • Tennis Elementary Girls – Alta Vista Golf & Country Club

Here are the schedules of the various games as of Tuesday, July 9:

Archery
Arnis
Athletics
Badminton
Baseball
Basketball Secondary Boys 3X3
Basketball Secondary Girls 3X3
Billiards
Dance sports 
Table-Tennis
Taekwondo 
Sepak Takraw
Softball
Football
Gymnastics 
Volleyball

– Rappler.com

