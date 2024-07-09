Schedules, venues: Palarong Pambansa 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PALARO. The 64th Palarong Pambansa begins with the “The Parada ng mga Atleta” at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The parade features the delegates of the 17 regions and the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Overseas Schools.

CEBU, Philippines – With venues all set, here are the schedules of the games for Palarong Pambansa 2024 as posted on the official Palaro website as of July 5.

According to organizers, a number of the games will start early as 6 am from July 11 to July 16. Game schedules will also be updated from time to time.

Below are the official list of Palaro venues:

Archery – South Road Properties

Arnis – Mandaue City Sports Complex

Athletics – Cebu City Sports Center

Badminton – Metro Sports Center

Baseball – Filinvest City Di Mare at South Road Properties

Basketball (5×5) Secondary Boys – University Of San Carlos Downtown Campus

Basketball (5×5) Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos North Campus

Basketball (5×5) Elementary Boys – University Of The Visayas Main Campus

Basketball (3×3) – Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City

Billiards – Filinvest Il Corso at South Road Properties

Boxing – Cebu Coliseum

Chess – University Of The Philippines Cebu

Dance Sport – G Mall Of Cebu

Football Secondary Boys – Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay City, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu, Cebu City Sports Center

Football Elementary Boys – Don Bosco Technical College

Futsal – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu

Gymnastics (WAG&MAG) – Cebu Institute of Technology – University

Gymnastics (Aero) – SM Seaside – Cube Wing

Gymnastics (Rhythmic) – University of Southern Philippines Foundation

Pencak Silat – Robinsons Galleria

Sepak Takraw – Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu

Softball Secondary Girls – University Of San Carlos Talamban Campus

Softball Elementary Girls – SM Seaside Lot 11

Volleyball – University Of San Jose Recoletos Basak Campus

Wrestling – SM Seaside – City Wing

Wushu – University of Cebu – Maritime Education and Training Center

Para Games (Athletics) – Cebu City Sports Center

Para Games (Bocce) – Bright Academy

Para Games (Goal Ball) – Bright Academy

Para Games (Swimming) – Cebu City Sports Center

Swimming – Cebu City Sports Center

Table Tennis – Cebu Technological University

Taekwondo – SM Seaside – Mountain Wing

Tennis Secondary Boys – CitiGreen Tennis Resort

Tennis Secondary Girls – ASMARA Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village

Tennis Elementary Boys – Villa Aurora Tennis Court

Tennis Elementary Girls – Alta Vista Golf & Country Club

Here are the schedules of the various games as of Tuesday, July 9:

Archery

Arnis

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball Secondary Boys 3X3

Basketball Secondary Girls 3X3

Billiards

Dance sports

Table-Tennis

Taekwondo

Sepak Takraw

Softball

Football

Gymnastics

Volleyball

– Rappler.com