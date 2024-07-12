Future UST varsity swimmer breaks Palarong Pambansa record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RECORD HOLDER. Palarong Pambansa 2024 swimmer Beatrize Maria Mabalay of Bicol Region now holds the record for the 50-meter breaststroke event.

Bicol’s Beatrize Maria Mabalay bags gold in the 50-meter breaststroke event after a tight race with the previous record holder

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Beatrize Maria Mabalay of Bicol shattered the Palarong Pambansa record for the swimming secondary girls 50-meter breaststroke event during the 2024 national event in Cebu City on Friday, July 12, finishing at 34.35 seconds and bagging the gold medal.

The record was previously held by Clara Yzabela delos Santos of the National Capital Region, who placed second in Friday’s event at 34.74.

Mabalay was still feeling the jitters even after winning the race, recalling the experience of competing with the record holder in a tight, thrilling race that saw bleachers at the Cebu City Sports Center erupting in cheers.

“Tina-try ko po na i-strategize din po while swimming. Kasi very important din po na alam ko ‘yung ginagawa ko. And ‘yun nga po, dagdag din knowing na siya (Delos Santos) ‘yung previous na record holder…. Pero I’m trying din na huwag masyado mag-focus doon and mag-focus lang sa swim ko,” she shared in an interview with Rappler.

(I tried to focus on strategy while swimming, because it’s very important that I know what I’m doing. Then there’s the added knowledge that I’m competing against a record holder. But I tried not to focus on that and just focus on my swim.)

Mabalay is a recent senior high school graduate of the Bulan National High School in Bulan, Sorsogon. This is the 17-year-old’s final Palaro after competing for three years, winning her first gold in 2018 and one more gold and two silvers in 2019. She has been swimming since fourth grade, training with her father RJ.

WINNERS. Palarong Pambansa 2024 swimmer Beatrize Maria Mabalay of Bicol with her father RJ. – Christa Escudero/Rappler

“We’ve seen how she worked hard…. [and] this is very memorable kasi last year niya (because it’s her last year). It’s a good way to exit the Palarong Pambansa – with a gold and a Palaro record. Kaya masayang-masaya kami sa family (That’s why we’re very happy as a family),” the elder Mabalay shared.

Now, the student-athlete has her sights set on the UAAP as she looks forward to competing for the University of Santo Tomas. – Rappler.com