NCR, Eastern Visayas rule Palaro 2024 para athletics long jump

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARA ATHLETE. Alyanna Nunez, a 20-year-old para athlete from the National Capital Region, wins in the Palaro long jump.

Alyana Casano Nuñez, who lost her eyesight when she was 18, refuses to let her disability hold her back

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two visually impaired athletes from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Eastern Visayas emerged victorious in the girls and boys secondary division of para athletics long jump competition.

The para games competitions are being held simultaneously in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 here.

Alyana Casano Nuñez, a 20-year-old representing NCR, clinched the top spot in the para athletics long jump girls’ event. Nuñez, who hails from Cainta, Rizal, lost her sight because of glaucoma when she was 18.

Despite her diagnosis then, she refused to let her disability hold her back. Instead, she channeled her energy into athletics, discovering a newfound sense of purpose in sports.

“Sana yung mga katulad ko na blind, ‘wag n’yong maliitin ang sarili ninyo at nakapagbigay tayo ng karangalan sa sarili natin,” Nuñez told Rappler on Thursday, July 11.

(I hope those who are blind like me, do not underestimate yourself because we give ourselves honor.)

Nuñez used to play volleyball and badminton. However, when she lost her sight, she discovered her true calling in athletics, enabling her to compete on a national level.

“Training is tough, but the hardest part is being away from my family,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez admitted she was “stubborn” when she was younger and did not listen to her elders. Then she became blind, and only then did she finally see the importance of the guidance they gave her.

“Parang mas bulag pa ako noong nakakakita pa ako kaysa ngayon, kasi mas nakikita ko yung halaga ng mga tao at sinasabi nila,” Nuñez shared.

(I was more blind when I still had my vision because only now do I see the value of the people and what they were saying.)

She dedicated her win to her father who strongly supported her even before she went blind.

Against all odds

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Edmar Artillo from Eastern Visayas also triumphed in the para athletics long jump boys’ event.

Artillo, who is from Ormoc City and also visually impaired, admitted that he sometimes doubted his ability to perform well.

“Magduhaduha ko kung mo apil kay di ko sure kung kaya nako or mabuhat nako pero naa akong pamilya nga mo ingon nako nga kaya nako,” Artillo told Rappler.

(I used to have doubts in joining because I wasn’t sure I could do it or make it but I’ve got my family who are there to tell me I can)

Artillo’s journey to the Palarong Pambansa was not without its challenges. He underwent rigorous training, pushing his physical limits with the guidance of his coach and teacher.

“Ang uban nga bisag naay deperensya nga ganahan makapakita sa ilang talent, ayaw mo kahadlok, ayaw mo kaulaw magpakita,” Artillo told Rappler.

(Those who have disabilities, don’t be afraid to come out and show your talents, don’t be afraid, don’t be ashamed to show yourself.) – Rappler.com

Ian Peter Guanzon is a Rappler intern from the University of the Philippines in Cebu.