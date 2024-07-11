Runner named after missed Asian Games races to 2024 Palarong Pambansa’s first gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Asia Paraase, named after the 2006 Doha Asian Games her runner mother missed for her birth, does the family name proud after a dominating start to the 2024 Palarong Pambansa

CEBU, Philippines – Cebuana runner Asia Paraase donned the hometown hero cape to kick off the first competition day in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa after ruling the girls secondary 3,000-meter run and bagging the tournament’s first gold medal on Thursday, July 11.

Winning by a good margin against other standout runners from all over the Philippines, the 17-year-old certainly did her name proud – not only her last, that’s a given, but surprisingly her first as well.

After the race, Paraase shared that she was named after the Asian Games, the 2006 Doha, Qatar edition, to be exact, after her mother Sarah Mae Abucay missed the event due to being pregnant with her.

“My mother was already training for the Asian Games, but she became pregnant with me. So when it was time to name me, she just passed that name to me,” she said in Filipino.

Paraase cruised to the first 2024 Palaro gold with a time of 10 minutes and 27.36 seconds, 12 seconds faster than silver medalist Chrishia Mae Tajarros (10:39.72) of Eastern Visayas, and bronze medalist Mary Jane Pagayon (10.52.72) of Davao Region.

Perhaps passing the name of Sarah’s once-aspired event worked wonders, as her daughter Asia not only grew into a standout runner like her, but now also holds the dream of reaching the same Asian Games she once gave up.

“I hope I make it to the Asian Games and SEA (Southeast Asian) Games,” Paraase said. “I just trust in myself, trust in God, and trust the training I have. That’s the only strength I can bring to the games.”

With one Palaro gold already in the bag, Paraase remains a strong bet for her remaining competitions, the 1,500m run and 4×400 relay, both on Sunday, July 14.

Little by little, Paraase can very well rise, practically destined, to be one of Asia’s best.

It’s in the name, after all. – Rappler.com