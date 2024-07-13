‘Sayang’: Trackster Mico Villaran laments in-limbo Palaro 2024 record amid oval issue

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Western Visayas star athlete Mico Villaran thanks concerned Palaro parties who clamor for the reinstatement of nullified track records due to Cebu City's controversial, substandard oval

CEBU, Philippines – All athletes should head into competitions free of all worries except their task at hand, no matter what level.

In essence, that was the sentiment shared by Palarong Pambansa 2024 star trackster Mico Villaran, who now finds his boys secondary 110-meter hurdles record hanging in the balance due to the controversial, substandard oval at the Cebu City Sports Center, the central hub of the multisport showpiece.

“Thank you to those who complained about the 398-meter oval, because before we let games happen here, it should have been properly measured. It should really be all ready,” the Western Visayas standout lamented in Filipino after winning the 400m hurdles on Saturday, July 13.

Due to an investigation revealing the renovated track being two meters short of the 400m standard, Palaro officials have preemptively nullified all new records made at the 30-year-old oval while still recognizing all medal wins as is.

This, however, impedes athletes’ respective pursuits at Palaro record-related monetary incentives, which many LGUs value at a significantly higher rate than the usual medal-related bonuses, and complicates changes made in the Palaro history books.

“Thank you also to the other coaches who complained about the issue,” Villaran, the 16-year-old standout from Bacolod, continued. “All of us, including other athletes who break other records [on this track], would feel that it’s a wasted opportunity. Sayang.”

Villaran’s coach Luis Miguel Arca added: “I feel sad for my athlete and for me also, because as what I have said earlier, we came here for the record, not for the gold.”

Palaro organizer DepEd defers to true authority PATAFA

Despite valid clamors, however, any attempt by Palaro officials to reinstate track records will be invalid as long as the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) – the true authority on such matters – has not handed its verdict.

“We are trying to have a third party that will come in to get the measure, to validate the measurement of the contractor at 398 [meters],” said Department of Education (DepEd) Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas.

“Why is this so important? Because we have the PATAFA that provides the guidelines for the measurement of the oval…and a consequence of [an inaccurate] measurement of the standard oval would result [in] the non-inclusion of the official times of our runners.”

“If we [at DepEd] certify that they are on standard, [PATAFA will also] be dragged into the controversy, and that will be a red flag to the World Athletics association as well,” added Bringas.

With two days left in the Palaro 2024 athletics meet, future records will remain in limbo unless the PATAFA steps in to make its final call.

For now, athletes like Villaran will have to continue competing with asterisks and question marks hovering above their heads, which is certainly not ideal for young athletes of their promising caliber. – Rappler.com