Palarong Pambansa
DEVELOPING / UPDATED
Palarong Pambansa 2024: Games, results, updates

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The pinnacle showcase of Philippine grassroots sports takes center stage as the “Queen City of the South” Cebu City hosts the 2024 Palarong Pambansa from July 9 to 16.

Prospect athletes from all regions converge in the heart of Visayas for a week of healthy competition across multiple sports, with the National Capital Region once again expected to exert its dominance over the rest in the event’s 64th edition.

Other regions like Western Visayas, CALABARZON, and especially host Central Visayas, however, are also expected to nab a sizable haul of medals in another lively bid for regional sports supremacy.

LATEST UPDATES

Digital Palaro in Cebu City

Rappler.com

Cebu City unveiled a Palarong Pambansa smartphone app that would streamline event information and help local tourism.

Must Read

Cebu City unveils app for Palarong Pambansa 2024

Palaro preps go full swing

John Sitchon

For the first time, the Palarong Pambansa will see delegates from the National Academy of Sports and the Philippine Schools from Overseas.

Must Read

What to expect in Palarong Pambansa 2024: Schedules, venues, athlete ‘perks’

Meet the Palaro mascot

Christa Escudero

The inspiration for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 mascot Matatag is just as tough and enduring.

Must Read

Who’s Matatag? Meet the Palarong Pambansa 2024 mascot

Cebu City hosts Palarong Pambansa

John Sitchon

After 30 years, Cebu City takes center stage as the 2024 host of the Palarong Pambansa, setting into motion a series of facility upgrades and city-wide preparations.

Must Read

What we know so far: Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City

