Palarong Pambansa 2024: Games, results, updates

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The pinnacle showcase of Philippine grassroots sports takes center stage as the “Queen City of the South” Cebu City hosts the 2024 Palarong Pambansa from July 9 to 16.

Prospect athletes from all regions converge in the heart of Visayas for a week of healthy competition across multiple sports, with the National Capital Region once again expected to exert its dominance over the rest in the event’s 64th edition.

Other regions like Western Visayas, CALABARZON, and especially host Central Visayas, however, are also expected to nab a sizable haul of medals in another lively bid for regional sports supremacy.

LATEST UPDATES