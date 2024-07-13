WATCH: DepEd officials to probe Palaro 2024 track oval measurements

The World Athletics standard for a running track is 400 meters, but the Palarong Pambansa oval at the Cebu City Sports Center is reportedly two meters short

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City Sports Center track oval became the center of controversy after organizers of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 learned that the oval’s measurements were missing some two meters from the standard track distance.

Francis Cesar Bringas, Department of Education Assistant Secretary, revealed in a press conference on Saturday, July 13, that officials are planning to hire third-party groups to validate the measurements of the oval which was at 398 meters.

“We have the [Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association] that provides the guidelines for the measurement of the oval…a consequence of a not accurate measurement of the standard oval would result to the non-inclusion of the official times of our runners,” the official said.

Based on the technical rules of World Athletics, the length of a standard running track must be 400 meters.

