WATCH: Sneak peek into Palarong Pambansa 2024

Delegates from different regions arrive in Cebu City as the Palarong Pambansa 2024 kicks off on July 9

CEBU, Philippines – Final preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City are underway as the opening day of the national sporting event nears.

Delegates from different regions have started arriving in the Queen City of the South ahead of the opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 9, while technical officials and national technical working groups (NTWGs) have begun to register for on-site operations during the games.

Athletes have also started their preparatory routines at the Cebu City Sports Center where the swimming, athletics, football, and para games will be held.

On Friday, July 5, the Cebu City government launched the official Palarong Pambansa app, which gives visitors access to information on Cebu’s best tourism spots and updates on Palaro venues and schedules.

Watch this sneak peek into the preparations for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 here. – Rappler.com