Western Visayas widens gap over Palaro dynasty NCR as Calabarzon falls to 3rd

Western Visayas keeps a surprising stronghold over the Palarong Pambansa 2023 medal tally lead, putting NCR's decades-long reign in possible jeopardy as the annual event nears its end

MANILA, Philippines – Western Visayas continued to find winners left and right on the third day of the Palarong Pambansa 2023 at Marikina City as it widened its lead over the rest of the regional field with 33 golds as of 8:40 pm on Thursday, August 3.

This golden total, along with 23 silvers and 18 bronzes, has now broken Region 6 away from the new second-placer, multi-time defending champion NCR, largely thanks to more dominant displays in athletics and swimming.

Most notably, Aklanon swimmer Jennuel Booh de Leon sizzled the pool waters in the secondary boys 50m backstroke with a Palaro record 26.78 seconds – a stunning 3-second gap from the 2019 mark set by Calabarzon’s John Neil Paderes.

De Leon then carried that huge momentum over to the 100m freestyle, where he copped another gold off a 53.68-second finish.

NCR, almost exclusively, is also making a living off its standout swimmers with 16 of the 24 gold-haulers coming from the sport alone.

Calabarzon, which started hot with 11 and 9 golds in the first two days, respectively, slowed down to a near-halt on Thursday with just 2 for a total of 22, still good for third place.

Davao Region stays at a distant fourth with 13 golds, while Central Luzon and Northern Mindanao are close behind with 11 each.

Multiple final rounds are still on the horizon as the 2023 Palaro nears a close on Saturday noon, August 5.

Time will tell if Western Visayas is truly on the verge of a historic overall championship or if NCR completes its expected late breakaway to keep a stranglehold over the country’s grassroots sporting scene. – Rappler.com