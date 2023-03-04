Yulo earns parallel bars silver in Doha World Cup after floor gold, vault bronze

ON A ROLL. Carlos Yulo wraps up the Doha leg of his World Cup with a third medal.

Carlos Yulo completes his 2023 Doha World Cup medal collection with a silver finish at the parallel bars event mere minutes after winning bronze at the vault

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo completed his 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series medal collection with a parallel bars silver to wrap up his stint in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, March 4.

Already the owner of one gold medal in his pet floor exercise event and one bronze in vault, the Filipino Olympian completed the award trifecta after losing by a mere 0.033 points to eventual champion, Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, who ruled the roost with a 14.966-point finish.

Yulo’s performance (14.933), which the International Gymnastics Federation described as a “brilliant routine” with a stuck double front half out dismount, withstood six other contenders who performed after him as Turkey’s Ferhat Arican came in at a distant third with 14.733 points.

Despite the close loss for the gold medal, Yulo nonetheless had a productive run overall at the world stage.

The 23-year-old savant notched his first floor exercise gold since the 2019 championships in Stuttgart, Germany, followed up his 2022 vault silver with a bronze, and improved on his 2022 parallel bars bronze finish with a silver encore.

It was also a big turnaround from last week when Yulo failed to medal in the first World Cup leg in Cottbus, Germany.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics fast approaching, Yulo and his fans will undoubtedly appreciate every bit of international success he can earn moving forward. – Rappler.com