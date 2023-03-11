Champ again as Carlos Yulo nails parallel bars gold in Baku World Cup

Carlos Yulo scores a breakthrough win in the event, where he settled for silver and bronze in the first two legs of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo added another gold to his growing medal haul in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series after ruling the parallel bars in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg on Saturday, March 11.

Yulo scored 15.4 points in the final for a breakthrough win in the event, where he settled for silver and bronze in the Doha, Qatar and Cottbus, Germany legs.

Placing second in the qualification, the Filipino gymnast saved his best for last to deny Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun a third straight parallel bars gold in this World Cup Series.

Despite finishing third in the qualification, Kovtun remained a favorite for a parallel bars hat trick after reigning in Cottbus and Doha.

But the Ukrainian failed to sustain his dominant run as he wound up with silver with a score of 15.366 points.

France’s Cameron-Lie Bernard clinched bronze with 14.6 points, while top qualifier Curran Phillips of the United States landed fifth with 14.5 points.

It was the second gold for Yulo in this World Cup Series after ruling the floor exercise in Doha last week.

Overall, the 23-year-old has won five medals through the first three legs, including one silver and two bronzes.

Settling for seventh in the rings final, Yulo seeks to end his Baku campaign on a high note as he guns for another medal in the vault final on Sunday, March 12. – Rappler.com