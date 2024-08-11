Three-time basketball gold medalist LeBron James: ‘I don’t see myself’ at LA Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Greying beard and all, 39-year-old basketball living legend LeBron James for the moment shuts down the idea of playing for a fourth Olympic gold medal on home soil in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, despite recently winning the 2024 Paris Games MVP

PARIS, France – Lebron James, who helped the United States defeat France in the men’s basketball gold medal game on Saturday, August 10 (Sunday, August 11, Manila time), said he could not imagine himself playing at the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Asked if he would contemplate playing in the next Olympics on US soil, the 39-year-old said: “No, I can’t see myself playing in LA, but I also didn’t see myself playing in Paris.”

“Four years from now, no, I can’t see myself (playing at the Olympics).”

James, the Los Angeles Lakers star who is often regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball, had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals against France.

The NBA all-time leading scorer then further added to his legendary resume with not only his third career Olympic gold medal, but also the tournament MVP award for his consistent play throughout the US’ run.

With James unlikely to play at age 43 in the LA Games, forward Kevin Durant stands alone as the only four-time gold medalist in US Olympic men’s basketball history. – Rappler.com