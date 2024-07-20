US head coach Steve Kerr: Defense the focus of LeBron, Curry-led basketball superteam

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRINDING. LeBron James of the U.S. in action with Australia's Josh Giddey

US basketball superteam head coach Steve Kerr emphasizes a defense-first mindset and promotes a fluid starting lineup alongside NBA greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry for the Paris Olympics

With a roster that boasts the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, multiple title winners and the best shooter to lace up a pair of high tops, the points are sure to come for Team USA at the Paris Olympics, head coach Steve Kerr said on Friday (Saturday, July 20, Manila time).

The question is whether the US can play the kind of suffocating defense on the other end of the floor that will prevent them from getting into shootouts with their opponents, he said.

“Defense, defense, defense,” Kerr told reporters at practice in London ahead of the team’s showcase against South Sudan on Saturday.

“We’re going to score, we have all these guys who can score. It has to be about defense.”

Kerr’s 12-man roster is arguably the greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled with LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant leading a quest to bring home the team’s fifth straight gold medal.

The problem for Kerr is finding the right lineup, which he said comes down to who can put the clamps on the other team.

“Whatever gives us the best chance to defend our opponents, that’s what we’ll do,” he said.

“If we can keep defending teams like we have – at times – then I like our chances to win,” he said.

The US is unbeaten in its three tune-up games so far, most recently a 105-79 blowout of Nikola Jokic and Serbia, who they face first in the group stage of the Games on July 28 in Lille, France.

Kerr said Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid would continue to start despite struggling at times in his first foray into international play.

“Joel is going to start. It’s the two wing spots next to Steph and LeBron that we’re contemplating,” he said.

“But we’re getting a good feel for different lineups.”

Kerr noted that Durant, who has so far been sidelined with a calf strain, was set to practice with the team later on Friday.

“I would love for him to play in a game but we have to take it day by day,” Kerr said.

“He’ll get some practice in today and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.” – Rappler.com