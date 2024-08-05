After second gold medal, Carlos Yulo to get bigger condo, P3 million from Megaworld

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN BOY. Gold medallist Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines celebrates on the podium on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

'We are boosting our reward for Carlos Yulo now totaling to P35 million,' says Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso

MANILA, Philippines – A bigger condominium and a P3-million cash prize from Megaworld Corporation now awaits two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

The company upgraded its reward to Yulo just hours after the gymnast reigned in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final on Sunday, August 4, just a day after Yulo also finished first in the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final on Saturday.

“Since this is a very significant milestone in the history of Philippine sports to have two gold Olympic medals during our 100th year participation as a country in the Olympics, which also coincides with our company’s 35th anniversary this year, we are boosting our reward for Carlos Yulo now totaling to P35-million,” Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Monday, August 5.

“He truly deserves this and we will always be proud of him for taking Filipino excellence to the next level.”

Yulo will now get a three-bedroom condominium at McKinley Hill, instead of the previous two-bedroom unit the property company announced. The condominium – which comes with two balconies, a separate maid’s room, and a parking slot – will be turned over “designed and fully furnished.”

This is just one of the incentives Yulo will get upon his return to the motherland.

The government, other private companies, and some brands have already announced rewards for Filipino athletes returning with medals from the Olympics.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, Olympic gold medalists will be awarded P10 million.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday said Yulo will also be getting at least P6 million from the lower chamber after securing the country two gold medals.

The Philippine Olympic Committee will also award Yulo with a house and lot. – Rappler.com