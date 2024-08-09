Viral Korean pistol shooter, Olympic medalist Kim Ye-ji collapses at press conference

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GET WELL SOON. South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji shows her silver medal to the press at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, August 7, 2024.

Behind a cool demeanor that made her viral in the 2024 Paris Olympics, silver medalist Kim Ye-ji shows the consequences of her extensive training upon coming home to South Korea, collapsing in a press conference and needing hospitalization due to stress

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean Olympic silver medalist pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose cool demeanor and appearance when competing at the Paris Games made her a social media sensation, collapsed at a news conference on Friday, August 9, apparently due to stress and exhaustion.

Kim was speaking at the event in Imsil, the county that she represented for seven years in the southern part of South Korea, when she collapsed, a county official said by telephone.

Kim regained consciousness and was taken to a hospital, he said.

The 31-year-old did not receive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) as some media reported, the official said.

Kim would stay hospitalized for observation until she had recovered fully, he said, adding she was likely suffering exhaustion after participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kim who won the silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol event has become a social media phenomena due to the futuristic glasses she wears to improve precision and her cool style which earned her the nickname the “smiling assassin” at home.

On Wednesday, August 7, Kim thanked Tesla chief Elon Musk for making her famous after he said on his social media platform X that she “should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” – Rappler.com