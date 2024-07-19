Paris 2024 says impact of global cyber outage limited, ticketing unaffected

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WELCOME SIGN. A cutout of the Paris 2024 Olympic mascot, Phryge, is seen at the press accreditation center amid global IT outage disrupting the operations in Paris, France.

The Paris Olympics organizing committee said on Friday, July 19, that a global cyber outage was slowing its operations, but the impact was limited and ticket sales were unaffected ahead of the Games which begin in a week.

The global tech outage that appeared to be related to issues at global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike CRWD.O and Microsoft MSFT.O was affecting operations in many sectors on Friday including airports, airlines, media, and banks.

“At this point, the impacts are limited and concern in particular the delivery of uniforms and accreditations,” the Paris 2024 organizing committee said, adding that they were in touch with people affected in order to postpone their visits to accreditation centers.

“Paris 2024’s ticketing systems have been unaffected. The operations around the preparation of venues is continuing normally, and work schedules are not at risk. The torch relay is continuing along its route as normal.”

At the Games’ press center, security checks outside were done manually using lists of names, and the accreditation desk was closed, a Reuters reporter said.

“I’ve arrived in Paris this morning and went to get my accredidation validated and have been told no,” Sky Sports New Zealand journalist Wilson Catton said. “They can’t issue any accreditation or anything for I don’t know how long.”

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris Olympics Organizing Committee, told reporters that contingency plans were put in place but the outage was slowing operations, and the committee was “hoping that Microsoft can solve the outage very quickly.” – Rappler.com