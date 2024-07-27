All the Olympic team outfits you shouldn’t miss from the Paris opening ceremony

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are some of the striking Olympic outfits sported by the world's best athletes during the first-of-its-kind floating parade of nations in the Paris Games

Despite the downpour during the iconic festivities, the athletes and delegates beamed with pride aboard the boats in the floating parade on the iconic River Seine during the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris, France.

The Philippine Olympic centennial team

Tokyo Olympics boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam led the 22-athlete Team Philippines as flag bearers, wearing the “Sinag” barongs designed by Francis Libiran on the country’s 100th year of participation in the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Photo from Hergie Bacyadan’s Instagram

Here are some of the striking outfits worn by the athletes and delegates during the floating parade:

Mongolia

Photo by Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Tonga

Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters

Greece

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Refugee Olympic Team

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

China

Photo by Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Cambodia

Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters

Czech Republic

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Great Britain

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Canada

Paris 2024 Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Paris, France – July 26, 2024. Athletes of Team Canada wave flags on the athletes’ parade team boat along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Michael Reaves/Pool via REUTERS

Japan

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

USA

Photo by Esa Alexander/Reuters

France

Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

What’s your favorite look from the parade of nations? Let us know! – Rappler.com