Paris Olympics

All the Olympic team outfits you shouldn’t miss from the Paris opening ceremony

Kaye Cabal

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are some of the striking Olympic outfits sported by the world's best athletes during the first-of-its-kind floating parade of nations in the Paris Games

Despite the downpour during the iconic festivities, the athletes and delegates beamed with pride aboard the boats in the floating parade on the iconic River Seine during the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris, France.

The Philippine Olympic centennial team

Tokyo Olympics boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam led the 22-athlete Team Philippines as flag bearers, wearing the “Sinag” barongs designed by Francis Libiran on the country’s 100th year of participation in the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Photo from Hergie Bacyadan’s Instagram
Here are some of the striking outfits worn by the athletes and delegates during the floating parade:

Mongolia
Photo by Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Tonga
Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters
Greece
Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Refugee Olympic Team
Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
China
Photo by Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
Cambodia
Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters
Czech Republic
Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Great Britain
Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
Canada
Paris 2024 Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Paris, France – July 26, 2024. Athletes of Team Canada wave flags on the athletes’ parade team boat along the River Seine during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Michael Reaves/Pool via REUTERS
Japan
Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters
USA
Photo by Esa Alexander/Reuters
France
Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

What’s your favorite look from the parade of nations? Let us know! – Rappler.com

Kaye Cabal

Kaye Cabal leads Rappler’s Digital Communications team and has been with Rappler since 2014. Her interest in and dedication to social media grew deeper with her love and passion for Philippine sports. She is a BS Development Communication graduate of UP Los Baños.
Olympics