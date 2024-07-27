All the Olympic team outfits you shouldn’t miss from the Paris opening ceremony

SUMMARY
Despite the downpour during the iconic festivities, the athletes and delegates beamed with pride aboard the boats in the floating parade on the iconic River Seine during the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in one of the fashion capitals of the world, Paris, France.
The Philippine Olympic centennial team
Tokyo Olympics boxing medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam led the 22-athlete Team Philippines as flag bearers, wearing the “Sinag” barongs designed by Francis Libiran on the country’s 100th year of participation in the world’s biggest sporting stage.
Here are some of the striking outfits worn by the athletes and delegates during the floating parade:
Mongolia
Tonga
Greece
Refugee Olympic Team
China
Cambodia
Czech Republic
Great Britain
Canada
Japan
USA
France
