SCHEDULE: Team Philippines in 2024 Paris Olympics

Sending its biggest Olympic delegation in over three decades, the 22-athlete Team Philippines goes for glory in the Paris Games

MANILA, Philippines – Twenty-two brave athletes represent the Philippines in the Paris Games as the country celebrates its 100th year of participation in the Olympics.

Sending its biggest Olympic delegation in over three decades, the Philippines hopes to exceed its historic campaign in the previous Tokyo Games, where it won a breakthrough gold on top of two silvers and one bronze.

Here is the schedule of Filipino Olympians, Philippine time:

ROWING

Joanie Delgaco (women’s single sculls)

Saturday, July 27 | 4:12 pm – heats

Sunday, July 28 | 3 pm – repechage

Monday, July 29 | 3:54 pm – semifinals E/F

Tuesday, July 30 | 3:30 pm – quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 31 | 4:14 pm – semifinals C/D

Thursday, August 1 | 3:30 pm – semifinals A/B

Friday, August 2 | 3:42 pm – finals F, E, D

Saturday, August 3 | 3:30 pm – finals A, B, C

GYMNASTICS

Carlos Yulo (men’s artistic gymnastics)

Saturday, July 27 | 9:30 pm – all-around qualification

Wednesday, July 31 | 11:30 pm – individual all-around final

Saturday, August 3 | 9:30 pm – floor exercise final

Saturday, August 3 | 11:16 pm – pommel horse final

Sunday, August 4 | 9 pm – rings final

Sunday, August 4 | 10:24 pm – vault final

Monday, August 5 | 5:45 pm – parallel bars final

Monday, August 5 | 7:33 pm – horizontal bar final

Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, Levi Jung-Ruivivar (women’s artistic gymnastics)

Sunday, July 28 | 8:50 pm – all-around qualification

Friday, August 2 | 12:15 am – individual all-around final

Saturday, August 3 | 10:20 pm – vault final

Sunday, August 4 | 9:40 pm – uneven bars final

Monday, August 5 | 6:38 pm – balance beam final

Monday, August 5 | 8:23 pm – floor exercise final

BOXING

Eumir Marcial (men’s 80kg)

Saturday, July 27 | 11:38 pm – round of 32

Sunday, July 28 | 4:08 am – round of 32

Tuesday, July 30 | 5:48 pm – round of 16

Tuesday, July 30 | 10:18 pm – round of 16

Wednesday, July 31 | 2:32 am – round of 16

Friday, August 2 | 11:06 pm – quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3 | 3:36 am – quarterfinals

Sunday, August 4 | 6:52 pm – semifinals

Sunday, August 4 | 11:22 pm – semifinals

Thursday, August 8 | 4:51 am – final

Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg)

Sunday, July 28 | 6:36 pm – round of 32

Sunday, July 28 | 10:50 pm – round of 32

Monday, July 29 | 3:04 am – round of 32

Thursday, August 1 | 5 pm – round of 16

Thursday, August 1 | 9:30 pm – round of 16

Friday, August 2 | 2 am – round of 16

Saturday, August 3 | 10:34 am – quarterfinals

Sunday, August 4 | 3:04 am – quarterfinals

Wednesday, August 7 | 4:02 am – semifinals

Saturday, August 10 | 3:47 am – final

Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg)

Sunday, July 28 | 5:16 pm – round of 32

Sunday, July 28 | 9:30 pm – round of 32

Wednesday, July 31 | 5 pm – round of 16

Wednesday, July 31 | 9:30 pm – round of 16

Thursday, August 1 | 2 am – round of 16

Saturday, August 3 | 9:30 pm – quarterfinals

Sunday, August 4 | 2 am – quarterfinals

Friday, August 9 | 3:30 am – semifinals

Sunday, August 11 | 3:47 am – final

Nesthy Petecio (women’s 57kg)

Tuesday, July 30 | 7:08 pm – round of 32

Tuesday, July 30 | 11:30 pm – round of 32

Wednesday, July 31 | 4:08 am – round of 32

Friday, August 2 | 9:30 pm – round of 16

Saturday, August 3 | 2 am – round of 16

Sunday, August 4 | 5 pm – quarterfinals

Sunday, August 4 | 9:30 pm – quarterfinals

Thursday, August 8 | 3:30 am – semifinals

Saturday, August 11 | 3:30 am – final

Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg)

Wednesday, July 31 | 6:04 pm – round of 16

Wednesday, July 31 | 11:06 pm – round of 16

Thursday, August 1 | 3:36 am – round of 16

Sunday, August 4 | 5:32 pm – quarterfinals

Sunday, August 4 | 10:02 pm – quarterfinals

Friday, August 9 | 4:02 am – semifinals

Sunday, August 11 | 4:16 am – final

FENCING

Samantha Catantan (women’s individual foil)

Sunday, July 28 | 3:30 pm – table of 64

Sunday, July 28 | 4:25 pm – table of 32

Sunday, July 28 | 8:05 pm – table of 16

Sunday, July 28 | 9:55 pm – quarterfinals

Monday, July 29 | 1 am – semifinals

Monday, July 29 | 2:50 am – bronze medal bout

Monday, July 29 | 3:45 am – gold medal bout

JUDO

Kiyomi Watanabe (women’s -63kg)

Tuesday, July 30 | 4 pm – elimination round

Tuesday, July 30 | 10 pm – repechage, bronze medal match, gold medal match

SWIMMING

Kayla Sanchez (women’s 100m freestyle)

Tuesday, July 30 | 5 pm – heats

Wednesday, July 31 | 3:25 am – semifinals

Thursday, August 1 | 2:30 am – final

Jarod Hatch (men’s 100m butterfly)

Friday, August 2 | 5 pm – heats

Saturday, August 3 | 3 am – semifinals

Sunday, August 4 | 2:30 am – final

ATHLETICS

EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault)

Saturday, August 3 | 4:10 pm – qualification

Tuesday, August 6 | 1 am – final

Lauren Hoffman (women’s 400m hurdles)

Sunday, August 4 | 6:35 pm – round 1

Monday, August 5 | 4:50 pm – repechage round

Wednesday, August 7 | 2:07 am – semifinals

Friday, August 9 | 3:25 am – final

John Cabang Tolentino (men’s 110m hurdles)

Sunday, August 4 | 5:50 pm – round 1

Tuesday, August 6 | 4:50 pm – repechage round

Thursday, August 8 | 1:05 am – semifinal

Friday, August 9 | 3:45 am – final

GOLF

Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina (women’s individual stroke play)

Wednesday, August 7 | 3 pm – round 1

Thursday, August 8 | 3 pm – round 2

Friday, August 9 | 3 pm – round 3

Saturday, August 10 | 3 pm – round 4

WEIGHTLIFTING

John Ceniza (men’s 61kg)

Wednesday, August 7 | 9 pm – final

Elreen Ando (women’s 59kg)

Thursday, August 8 | 9 pm – final

Vanessa Sarno (women’s 71kg)

Saturday, August 10 | 1:30 am – final

