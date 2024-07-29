Olympics triathlon swimming training canceled for 2nd straight day over River Seine pollution

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

POLLUTION STRUGGLE. The Eiffel Tower is seen from the water of the Seine River as the Olympics opening ceremony rehearsal is postponed amid rainy weather.

Paris Olympics triathlon officials struggle to get going as the famed River Seine rises above permitted pollution levels in the swim-bike-run event despite a billion euros already poured into sewage treatment

Paris Olympics organizers cancelled the triathlon swimming training session for the second day in a row on Monday, July 29, after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine.

Sunday’s training session was also canceled after tests carried out in the Seine on Saturday showed water quality did not meet the required threshold. The running and bike training sessions remain unaffected.

“Given the weather forecast for the next 36 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions on July 30,” the organizers said in a statement on Monday.

Billions spent on Seine sewage treatment for Olympics

A lot is riding on Olympic triathletes being cleared to swim in Paris’ central waterway when the competition kicks off on Tuesday, July 30, with France investing 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) in new wastewater infrastructure to cut sewage levels and make the river swimmable for residents as a key legacy of the Games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine on July 17 to try to convince doubters that the water will be clean enough for athletes to compete in the river, as they did during the 1900 Olympics.

“We have had some rainfall but everything that has been put in place has worked, it prevents overflows from occurring so I think we will reach a satisfying quality of the water very soon, but it will depend on the weather forecast as well,” Pierre Rabadan, the city’s deputy mayor for sports, told a press conference on Sunday, July 28.

Tests carried out in the Seine on Saturday, July 27, “revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” organizers Paris 2024 said in a statement.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on July 26-27.”

Organizers said that, given the forecast for sunshine and higher temperatures over the next 48 hours, they were “confident” water quality would improve again before the triathlon events begin on Tuesday with the men’s race.

World Triathlon meets with Paris city authorities at 4 am each morning ahead of triathlon training or competition events to analyze the latest water test results and decide whether the Seine is clean enough for athletes to swim.

The running and cycling course familiarization sessions were going ahead as planned on Sunday.

In May, the city unveiled a new 46,000 cubic meter storage basin meant to contain rainwater and waste water to reduce pollution levels in the river. – Rappler.com